Anthro Outings: The Wild West

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About this event
Welcome to the Wild West. We hope you enjoy your journey on the ASC Express, please keep all tails and body parts inside the train at all times, and be on the look out for anything suspicious! You never know what might be lurking around on this journey.
An Italian dinner will be served.
This option includes a 10$ donation to the train museum that will be matched by ASC.
Welcome to the Wild West. We hope you enjoy your journey on the ASC Express, please keep all tails and body parts inside the train at all times, and be on the look out for anything suspicious! You never know what might be lurking around on this journey.
An Italian dinner will be served.
$
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