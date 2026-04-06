Anthros Of South Carolina

Hosted by

Anthros Of South Carolina

About this event

Anthro Outings: The Wild West

110 Industrial Park Rd

Winnsboro, SC 29180, USA

Train Ticket
$60

Welcome to the Wild West. We hope you enjoy your journey on the ASC Express, please keep all tails and body parts inside the train at all times, and be on the look out for anything suspicious! You never know what might be lurking around on this journey.

An Italian dinner will be served.

Train Ticket With Donation
$70

This option includes a 10$ donation to the train museum that will be matched by ASC.

Welcome to the Wild West. We hope you enjoy your journey on the ASC Express, please keep all tails and body parts inside the train at all times, and be on the look out for anything suspicious! You never know what might be lurking around on this journey.

An Italian dinner will be served.

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