Anti-Trafficking Bureau's Silent Auction

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1735 W State of Franklin Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604, USA
Starting bid
More Info:
https://www.boostmobile.com/shop/iphone-15.html
Full retail price (per Boost website)
$629.99
Valued at: $629.99
Donated by: My Wireless, LLC.
12355 Gratiot Ave
Detroit, MI 48205-3921
(313) 527-2200
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
THE ALL NEW Fox 479 EVO Black G10 Folding Karambit is an exclusive design created by Karambit.com to offer additional security with the LAWKS system, and limitless personalization potential with removable handles that can be unscrewed and swapped out with a new set of handles in various designs and materials to create an entirely new look, just like a phone case! Stay tuned as we release new handle options to help your Fox karambit EVOLVE!
Features:
• Manual LAWKS liner lock safety system
• Removable handles (compatible with Fox EVO 479 handle sets only)
• Hidden pivot
• Blade with minimal writing and stealth like appearance
• Patented Emerson Wave
• Razor sharp, durable edge straight out of the box
• Easily sharpened
• Holds edge well
• Resists corrosion
• Easy to conceal and carry
• Blackened for tactical use and deployment
• Suitable for military, LEO, security, civilians, first responders, and utility workers
• Safety ring for enhanced weapon retention
• Secure grip in extreme environments
• Matched Fox 479 trainer for safe practice
• For hand sizes measuring 3.5" or under across the back of your knuckles. If smaller, see Fox 599 EVO.
WHAT'S INCLUDED?
• 1x Fox 479 EVO Folding Karambit
• 1x Set of Fox 479 EVO Fine Textured Black G10 handles (attached)
• 1x Pocket clip (attached)
• 1x Torx Screwdriver (Torx 6 & Torx 8)
https://karambit.com/products/karambit-com-fox-479-evo-black-g10-folding-karambit-lawks
WHAT IS LAWKS?
The Lake and Walker Knife Safety system (LAWKS) is a patented additional security feature for folding knives designed by noted Knifemakers' Guild members Ron Lake and Michael Walker, in which the user can manually toggle a lever that moves a solid metal plate between the liner lock and the handle after the knife has been opened, preventing the liner lock from being disengaged, essentially turning the knife into a fixed blade. To disengage the LAWKS, just push the lever in the opposite direction, and the liner lock will function to close normally.
Valued at: $249
Donated by: https://karambit.com/
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
This is a set of 3 wooden bowls. The first bowl (more like a plate) is made of Koa wood and a beautiful blue epoxy resin. The dimensions are: 1 9/16" high and the diameter across the top is 10 1/4". The bottom diameter is 9 5/8".
The second bowl is made of Maple and Walnut. The dimensions are: 4" high and 12 15/16" diameter across the top. The bottom diameter is 7 7/8".
The third bowl is a combination of cherry and oak. The dimensions are: 3 7/8" tall and 8 1/4" in diameter across the top.
Valued at: $190
Donated by: Brad & Kathy Hudec
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
🧡 Rise and Restore: Freedom For All Bundle
A powerful package to fuel the body, mind, and mission.
☕ Coffee Sampler – Freedom Forged Coffee Company
🍄 Mushroom Tincture Trio – Freedom Enhancers: Myco Series
💙 Mr. Heals Methylene Blue (1% USP‑Grade Solution)
🎁 Total Retail Value: $247.95
More Info:
Value: $247.95
Donated by: Freedom Forged Coffee & Mr Heals
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
His & Hers GUESS Luxury Timepiece Set
👔 His Watch – GUESS “King” (GW0497G2): Gold-tone stainless steel case (48 mm), quartz analog movement for precision, crystal-studded bezel and champagne dial, polished gold-tone bracelet with pilot buckle, water-resistant to 50 m. Retail Value: $250.
💎 Hers Watch – GUESS “Queen” (GW0464L2): Gold-tone stainless steel case (40 mm), mineral crystal lens with matching gold dial, quartz movement with deployment clasp, water-resistant to 30 m. Retail Value: $205.
A timeless expression of unity and purpose. ✨ This His & Hers GUESS luxury watch duo, donated by Freedom Forged Coffee Company, represents strength, elegance, and the enduring fight for freedom. All proceeds from this auction directly support the Anti-Trafficking Bureau’s mission to restore lives and empower survivors.
More Info:
https://guesswatches.com/products/guess-mens-gold-tone-multi-function-watch-gw0497g2
https://www.watchesonline.com/guess-queen-gw0464l2
Total Value: $455
Donated by: Freedom Forged Coffee Company
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
2 Bags of Sequoia Freeze-Dried Grain-Free Dog Food equals 10 pounds once hydrated.
IMMUNE-SUPPORTING:
The Sequoia Freeze-Dried Grain-Free Dog Food is our most nutritious food made with the highest-quality, whole food ingredients, which is prepared in small batches right here in the United States in a human-grade kitchen. And with the added immune-supporting Coriolus Versicolor mushroom and mineral-rich antler powder...your pet is getting next level goodness. It is a fantastic combination of digestibility and palatability, making it a perfect way to introduce natural feeding into your pet’s diet. This all-natural, grain-free recipe is an ideal choice for a pet with food sensitivities or a picky eater. You can use it as a full meal, food topper, or a supplement.
Ingredients with purpose! Every single ingredient is chosen with a specific benefit in mind. All of these SUPERFOODS create recipes filled with benefits so your dog can eat their way to better health.
KEY BENEFITS:
• Natural- With added vitamins and minerals
• Freeze Dried- Light weight, compact, shelf-stable (Our 1 lb. bag makes 5 lbs. of fresh food when water is added)
• Minimally Processed- Retaining cell structure without compromise
• Whole Food Ingredients- No by-products
• Easy to Prepare- Just add water
• All Life Stages- For pups of all ages and sizes
• Organic- No soy, corn, wheat, and non-GMO
• Made in the USA
INGREDIENTS:
Chicken, Potatoes, Flax, Carrots, Celery, Apples, Blueberries, Cranberries, Garlic, Vitamin A Supplement, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Iron Proteinate, Calcium Carbonate, Phosphorous, Zinc Proteinate, Riboflavin Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Potassium Chloride, Manganese Proteinate, Copper Proteinate, Magnesium Chloride, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Vitamin B12 Supplement
With 1500mg of Coriolus Versicolor mushroom PSP/PSK per bag
With 1500mg antler powder minerals per bag
More Info:
https://petstuffplus.petclub247.com/product_details.html?productcode=10082#
Value: $120 worth of freeze-dried dog food.
Donated by: ForTheHealthOfOurPets.com
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
🔥 Grab this exclusive t-shirt bundle featuring 2 original Mark Z tees—perfect for fans and collectors! 🔥
1️⃣ First up, choose your size—(Large or 2XL)—for this sleek black tee with the bold saying:
“Whisky and Wisdom. Keeping it Interesting with theOriginalMarkZ Thursday Nights 8:00pm EST” ✨ It’s a stylish way to show off your love for those unforgettable Thursday night streams!
2️⃣ The second tee is a vibrant, colorful tie-dye (size XL), proudly displaying:
“Just Chatting. Coffee with MarkZ. theoriginalmarkz. Mornings 10am EST Mon-Fri. Live on Twitch and Youtube” ☕Wear your passion for morning chats and MarkZ’s live streams everywhere you go!
Both tees are made of 100% cotton and crafted for comfort and style, making them ideal for everyday wear or as standout collector’s pieces. Don’t miss out—boost your wardrobe and support the original with this unique bundle! 🚀
Ready to rock these exclusive tees? Add to elevate your style now! 🛒✨
Valued at: $100
Donated by: Koukla (from the Mark Z show)
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
Makeup Package Containing:
*Warm Neutrals™ 7 Super Pigment Eyeshadow™ - Madeline, Winnie, Bethany, Frida, Helen, Roseann, Marlee (no link)
*Triple Threat™ Color Stick – Kaisa (Dusty Rose Matte)
https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/triple-threat-color-stick
*EmpowerMatte™ Precision Lipstick Crayon – Patty (Cool Pink)
https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/empowermatte-precision-lipstick-crayon
*Sheer Strength® Hydrating Shine Lip Tint – Myong (Clear Shimmer)
https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/sheer-strength-hydrating-lip-tint
*Liquid Lash™ Extensions Tubing Mascara x 2 – Brynn (Rich Black)
https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/liquid-lash-extensions-mascara
*Thrive Causemetics UPF 50+ Baseball Cap
https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/thrive-causemetics-ball-cap
*Makeup Bag (no link)
Valued at: $210
Donated by: Whitney Buell
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
Skincare Package Containing:
*Moisture Flash™ Conditioning Toner Mist
https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/moisture-flash-conditioning-toner-mist
*Overnight Sensation™ Gentle Retexturizing Solution
https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/overnight-sensation-gentle-retexturizing-solution
*Defying Gravity™ Lightweight Moisturizer
https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/defying-gravity-lightweight-moisturizer
*Bright Balance™ Hydrating Gel Cleanser
https://thrivecausemetics.com/products/bright-balance-hydrating-gel-cleanser
*Makeup Bag (no link)
Valued at: $165
Donated by: Whitney Buell
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
This gift bag includes all-natural, healthy ingredients.
Why Y'Darb?
We’ve developed a line of “Natural Products” to enhance your life and protect your body from harmful chemicals used in many products today.
Our products include Handmade Soap, Natural Deodorants, Body Scrubs and much more. All our products are made with ingredients from the earth in which we live. By using only ingredients made from the earth our products will simply give you a sense of well-being and security knowing your family is using environmentally and physically “safe” products.
Chemicals, additives, etc. poisons the body. Your skin is considered the largest organ of the body, it not only absorbs but it excretes. By doing this, toxic chemicals are detrimental to your body’s well-being.
This is why Y’Darb was created for you!
*Dandee Viola Salve
https://naturalhealthcareservices.com/product/dandee-viola-salve/
*Itch EEZ X 2
https://naturalhealthcareservices.com/product/itch-eez/
*Rose-EE Po-SE Lip Gloss x 2
https://naturalhealthcareservices.com/product/rose-ee-po-se-lip-gloss/
* Got-Ya Drawing Salve (no link)
https://naturalhealthcareservices.com/shop/
https://www.facebook.com/YDarbNaturals
https://www.etsy.com/shop/YDarbNaturals
Valued at: $150
Donated by: Anonymous
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
One of a kind, garden/yard art piece. This metal yard art is like a funky mix of industrial and abstract art. The main part of the sculpture is made out of reddish-brown metal, somewhat like rusted terracotta in color. It has a large curved pipe at the top that is open on both ends, sitting on a somewhat wobbly metal stand.
Below that, there is another pipe section that is positioned horizontally with an opening on the right side.
On the bottom part, there is a metal container or holder with some long, thin metal rods sticking out of it at an angle. And on the right side down low, there is a little shelf like or compartment with two round metal balls sitting in it. The reddish-brown metal construction with those cylindrical elements gives it a pretty interesting industrial vibe.
The sculpture's dimensions are approximately 18 inches tall × 12 inches wide × 7 inches thick.
*** This item is available for PICKUP only. See auction info above for pickup address. ***
Valued at: $300
Donated by: Patrick Toupe
Local Pick Up Only
Starting bid
One of a kind, garden/yard art piece. This outside yard metal art piece is a funky and abstract sculpture made of rusted metal. It's got a pretty unique composition with various metal elements welded together.
There's a big curved pipe at the top that's open on both ends, sitting kinda wonky on a metal stand that's made of bent and welded metal pieces. Below that curved pipe, there's another metal piece that's like a container or holder with a bunch of thin metal rods sticking out of it at different angles. Some of these rods are sticking straight up, while others are poking out to the sides.
On the lower part of the sculpture, there are some more metal bits and pieces welded together in a kinda geometric way. The whole thing's got a rusty, weathered look to it, with shades of reddish-brown metal showing through. The mix of tubes, rods, and flat metal pieces gives it a kinda chaotic yet intriguing vibe.
This rusted metal sculpture's dimensions are 15 inches tall × 10 inches wide × 9 inches thick.
*** This item is available for PICKUP only. See auction info above for pickup address. ***
Valued at: $300
Donated by: Patrick Toupe
Local Pickup Only
Starting bid
Support the Cause – Double the Impact!
This auction item is a little different — when you place a bid, you're not bidding for yourself, but for a good cause. The item will be used by ATB, not the winning bidder.
Even if you don’t need anything personally, this is a powerful way to give back. Your winning bid helps save lives, and the item itself goes on to benefit ATB’s work. It’s a double win: you make a generous contribution, and the device goes on to do even more good. Every bid makes a difference – join us in creating impact!
*Timekettle X1 AI Interpreter Hub — 40-Language, Two-Way Translation Device for up to 50 Users.
🚨The winning bidder will receive a tax-deductible receipt for the value of their bid, as the item will not be provided to you in exchange for the bid.🚨
Amazon Link for further information: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F37TS16V
Valued at: $649.
Donated by: Lynne & Liz
Starting bid
Support the Cause – Double the Impact!
This auction item is a little different — when you place a bid, you're not bidding for yourself, but for a good cause. The item will be used by ATB, not the winning bidder.
Even if you don’t need anything personally, this is a powerful way to give back. Your winning bid helps save lives, and the item itself goes on to benefit ATB’s work. It’s a double win: you make a generous contribution, and the device goes on to do even more good. Every bid makes a difference – join us in creating impact!
*Timekettle W4 Pro AI Interpreter Earbuds, Bidirection Simultaneous Translation, Translator Device Supporting 40 Languages, Translator Earbuds for Call and Video Translation, APP Works with iOS and Android.
🚨The winning bidder will receive a tax-deductible receipt for the value of their bid, as the item will not be provided to you in exchange for the bid.🚨
Amazon Link for further information: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DKJBQD8C
Valued at: $434
Donated by: Lynne & Liz
Starting bid
Support the Cause – Double the Impact!
This auction item is a little different — when you place a bid, you're not bidding for yourself, but for a good cause. The item will be used by ATB, not the winning bidder.
Even if you don’t need anything personally, this is a powerful way to give back. Your winning bid helps save lives and the item itself goes on to benefit ATB’s work. It’s a double win: you make a generous contribution, and the device goes on to do even more good. Every bid makes a difference – join us in creating impact!
*Body Camera with Audio and Video Recording, 1080P FHD Body Cam with 10HR Recording and 50MP Photos, IR Cut Night Vision, Wearable Bodycam Camcorder for Personal Civilians, Police, Security
🚨The winning bidder will receive a tax-deductible receipt for the value of their bid, as the item will not be provided to you in exchange for the bid.🚨
Amazon Link for further information:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D8P78X59/
Valued at: $60
Donated by: Anonymous
Starting bid
Designed by ATB founder Fernando Figueroa, this moving AI-generated artwork depicts a man in an ATB hat and shirt, embracing a young girl just rescued from human trafficking. Their expressions reflect strength, hope, and the beginning of a new life.
Details:
*The watermarks will be removed.
Your bid helps provide critical support to trafficking survivors, offering them a chance at healing and a brighter future. Thank you for supporting our mission.
Valued at: $75
Donated by: Fernando Figueroa and the ATB team
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
LifeWave Alavida® Patches
Alavida harnesses and balances your body’s natural restorative energy to improve the healthy and radiant appearance of your skin.
BENEFITS:
Promotes the flow of energy in the body
No drugs, or stimulants
Patented proprietary form of phototherapy
https://lifewave.com/lifewaveinc/store/product/ALV-PATCH-USA
Valued at: $80
Donated by: Trina Welch
https://trinawelch.lifevantage.com/
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
Relax. Energize. Enjoy.
Your destination for pain relief and wellness infused with nature’s power. 🌱
Fuel your body, elevate your life.🔥
https://nutritionelements.com/
Must be 18 to purchase. Verification will be required prior to the item being shipped.
Valued at: $130
Donated by: Nutrition Elements
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
Larimar Heart Necklace made by Survivors
This Awesome necklace was made by actual survivors. It has been donated in the hope of raising much-needed dollars for the future rescue of others in similar situations as themselves.
This necklace is a powerful reminder of your contribution to the cause and the strength and determination of the survivors to continually improve their lives. Thank you.
--
Vida Plena is nestled in the heart of the Bavaro neighborhood, in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.
We are a production + artisan studio partnering with brands that celebrate the beauty of handcrafted products.
Our mission goes beyond craftsmanship - we provide artisan training to empower women, helping them break the cycles of poverty in their communities.
The words Vida Plena mean “FULL LIFE”, and perfectly describe the vision we have for the women we serve. Vida Plena exists to see women flourish economically, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. We do this by providing artisan trade training, micro-finance programs, adult literacy classes, counseling, language training, and dignified employment in a safe, secure, and Christ-centered environment.
More Info:
Valued at: $55
Donated by: Tammy Harris
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
These 6 wooden wall plaques are hand crafted with love ❤!
The first plaque is black with the word "Love" written in white cursive script. It's 4" x 8" in size and has a string of black and white beads attached to the top for hanging.
The second plaque is white with a message in black text that reads: "LOOK BACK AND Thank God LOOK FORWARD AND Trust God". This plaque is 8" x 8" in size and has a string of black and white beads attached to the top for hanging, tied with a black-and-white striped bow.
The third plaque reads "Love Never Fails" in gold cursive letters 💫 on a black background. This wooden rectangular plaque measures 7" x 5".
The fourth plaque is a 10" x 10" round wooden sign that says "Hello" in black cursive letters. It's adorned with a decorative bow made of gray and white checkered ribbon and accented with purple flowers and green foliage 🌿 on top.
🌟 The last two plaques are part of a decorative hanging piece, each measuring 5" x 6". They're made to resemble rustic signs with a tannish/ beige color scheme.
The top plaque has the word "LOVE" in white letter, and the bottom plaque has the word "FAITH" 🙏 in white letters. The plaques are connected by a string of white beads. Both plaques have a hand-painted or distressed look.
Valued at: $100
Donated by Drs. Cindy and Paul Johnson
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
This is a luxurious 100% cashmere prayer scarf/shawl featuring a peach, pink, ivory, blue, and lavender color scheme. It has fringed accents and a vintage style, with a length of 72 inches and width of 28 inches. This versatile piece can be worn as a shawl, wrap, or head cover.
Valued at: $50
Donated by: The Edge Church
7880 Schomburg Road
Columbus, Georgia
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
This auction item is a custom pet memorial portrait certificate! 🐾🎨 It's a unique gift for any pet lover. Here's what you get:
- A single-pose pet portrait sized 11 x 14 inches
Perfect for capturing your furry friend's personality in a beautiful piece of art! 🐶
Details:
Kindly note that custom-made artwork requires extended shipping times.
Valued at: $250
Donated by: Phyllis Adams
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
This auction item is a custom pet portrait certificate! 🐾🎨 It's a unique gift for any pet lover. Here's what you get:
- A single-pose pet portrait sized 11 x 14 inches
Perfect for capturing your furry friend's personality in a beautiful piece of art! 🐶
Details:
Kindly note that custom-made artwork requires extended shipping times.
Valued at: $175
Donated by: CJ Conner
Shipped by: Donor
Starting bid
This picture is a framed watercolor painting of two limes. The painting itself is set against a cream-colored background and features one whole lime positioned behind a lime that's cut in half. The cut lime is placed in the foreground, showcasing its vibrant green interior with visible segments and a tiny seed in the center. The whole lime behind it is a muted green. Both limes sit on a subtle brown shadow on the cream background. The painting is signed in the bottom-right corner by the artist. The artwork is matted with a white border and framed in a sleek black frame.
Details:
Kindly note that custom-made artwork requires extended shipping times.
Valued at: $135
Donated by: Anita Teter
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
🎥 Discover rare vintage collectible treasures for true Arnold Schwarzenegger fans and movie memorabilia collectors! 🌟
Listen to David Watkinson explain these items and how he acquired them: https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1BdfnDpZNA/
Vintage Collectible Eraser Movie Crew Hat
This authentic ERASER crew hat is a vintage collectible, gifted to David Watkinson during the filming of Schwarzenegger’s iconic 1996 movie ERASER. Featuring Schwarzenegger’s legendary catchphrase “You’re Luggage” embroidered on the back—this hat is in good condition and a must-have for serious collectors who value unique Hollywood history. 🎬🧢
Vintage Collectible Batman & Robin Movie Poster (1997)
Own a piece of cinematic nostalgia with this vintage collectible Batman & Robin movie poster from 1997. The poster measures approximately 27 inches by 40 inches. This gently used poster, offered unframed, shows only subtle, light signs of wear that add character without detracting from its appeal. Any minor imperfections are easily resolved with a quality frame, allowing this vintage collectible to truly shine and become an eye-catching centerpiece in your collection. Act now to enhance your display with this charming piece of movie history!. https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118688
Signed Book: MY NORMAL PARANORMAL LIFE
Fresh off the press, this brand-new signed autobiography by David Watkinson, MY NORMAL PARANORMAL LIFE: Radical's Angels, Aliens and Hollywood, is a captivating read filled with incredible stories and Hollywood insights. Signed copies are prized collectibles for fans of the paranormal and pop culture alike. 📚✨
David's autobiography MY NORMAL PARANORMAL LIFE: Radical's Angels, Aliens and Hollywood https://www.amazon.com/MY-NORMAL-PARANORMAL-LIFE-Hollywood/dp/B0FF56L7PB
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFX0oJlkH0o
Don’t miss this exclusive chance to own these exceptional vintage collectibles and a signed book that tells the story behind them all!
Ready to add these one-of-a-kind treasures to your collection? Act fast—true collectibles like these don’t come around often!
Valued at: $ 100
Donated by: David Watkinson
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
Support the Cause – Double the Impact!
This auction item is a little different — when you place a bid, you're not bidding for yourself, but for a good cause. The item will be used by ATB, not the winning bidder.
Even if you don’t need anything personally, this is a powerful way to give back. Your winning bid helps save lives, and the item itself goes on to benefit ATB’s work. It’s a double win: you make a generous contribution, and the device goes on to do even more good. Every bid makes a difference – join us in creating impact!
*Translation Pen, Reading Pen for Student & Adults, Assistive Tool for Dyslexia & Scan Reader Pen OCR Digital Pen Reader, Reading Support & Language Learners, Translator Pen for 134+ Languages
🚨The winning bidder will receive a tax-deductible receipt for the value of their bid, as the item will not be provided to you in exchange for the bid.🚨
Amazon Link for further information:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0F3CTH184
Valued at: $80
Donated by: Lynne & Liz
Starting bid
Support the Cause – Double the Impact!
This auction item is a little different — when you place a bid, you're not bidding for yourself, but for a good cause. The item will be used by ATB, not the winning bidder.
Even if you don’t need anything personally, this is a powerful way to give back. Your winning bid helps save lives, and the item itself goes on to benefit ATB’s work. It’s a double win: you make a generous contribution, and the device goes on to do even more good. Every bid makes a difference – join us in creating impact!
*Translation Pen, 3.71" Scan Translation Pen with 142 Language Scanning Reading Pen, Offline Translation, Voice Translation, Portable Translation Device for Learners, Globetrotter.
🚨The winning bidder will receive a tax-deductible receipt for the value of their bid, as the item will not be provided to you in exchange for the bid.🚨
Amazon Link for further information:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DR7R3PLS
Valued at: $60
Donated by: Lynne & Liz
Starting bid
Crafted by survivors of human trafficking from the Lily House in the Dominican Republic, these bracelets were specially made for the ATB online silent auction. These two Larimar and pearl bracelets were handmade by at-risk women and survivors of trafficking. They have been donated in the hope of raising much-needed dollars for the future rescue of others in similar situations as themselves.
These bracelets are powerful reminders of your contribution to the cause and the strength and determination of the survivors to continually improve their lives. Thank you.
More Info:
https://www.lilyhousemissions.org/
Valued at: $150
Donated by: Lily House Dominican Republic
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
This is a custom-made silver necklace. This necklace is a stunning piece of jewelry featuring a chain with unique links and charms. The chain itself has a mix of link styles, including rectangular and round links that gives it a sleek, modern look.
Hanging from the chain are three charms: a large ball charm, a smaller blue-and-white swirled charm, and a charm shaped like a lightning bolt. The charms add a playful yet edgy touch to the necklace.
https://www.touchstonejewelry.com/
Valued at: $129
Donated by: Lynne Mona
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
This is a custom-made silver necklace. This necklace is a sleek and stylish piece of jewelry featuring a silver chain made of links with a small, cube-shaped charm hanging from it. The charm has a textured surface and is attached to the chain via a loop. A notable feature is the small, cube-shaped charm hanging from one of the chain links near the center. The charm is covered in tiny details that give it a textured, woven look.
https://www.touchstonejewelry.com/
Value at: $119
Donated By: Lynne Mona
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
This is a custom-made gold plated necklace with a super pretty flower pendant. The flower is covered in tiny sparkly stones that give it a really dainty and elegant vibe. The stones catch the light like little rainbows, adding some extra sparkle. The chain is thin and gold plated too, making it look delicate on the neck.
https://www.touchstonejewelry.com/
Value at: $99
Donated By: Lynne Mona
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
This is a very cool and beautiful hand-made handbag! It's made of cotton, and the dimensions are: 13" high x 7" wide x 18" diameter across the top when pulled tight.
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Cindy Scott
Shipping by: ATB
Starting bid
Working Spyglass Telescope Gift, Engraved, High Resolution, 16 Inch Size, 20X Zoom, with Wooden Box, Leather. (1 only)
Inspiring quotes, 'Under Stars, I'll be Where You Are' engraved into the brass telescope and wooden box, 'For a Star Looking at Other Stars', make it a heartfelt gift that appeals to explorers of all ages.
Easily adjust the length with a simple push-and-pull mechanism to achieve sharp, clear images of stars, mountains, or distant horizons.
Extends to 16 inches for optimal clarity but folds down to a compact 5.5 inches, made from polished brass and fitted with a high-quality DF lens.
Whether for practical stargazing, nautical decor, or gifting to marine enthusiasts, this spyglass enhances any setting or occasion. The scope comes in a beautifully engraved wooden box, making it a standout gift for birthdays, Christmas, Father’s Day, Valentine’s Day, and more.
Valued at: $90
Donated by: Anonymous
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
Bobbi Brown Makeup Kit 1 including:
Eyes on the Prize Kit - $50 Value
Sweet Indulgences Mini Gloss Set - $77 Value
Mini Crushed Lip Trio (Effortless Nude) - $48 Value
Powerful Pinks Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss Duo - $40 Value
Makeup Bag - $20 Value
https://www.bobbibrowncosmetics.com/
Valued at: $235
Donated by: Michelle Shakeshaft
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
Bobbi Brown Makeup Kit 2 including:
Opalescent Dream Eye Shadow Palette - Value $151
In the Buff - Oil-Infused Gloss (a beige rose) - $33 Value
In a Blush - Oil-Infused 3 x Gloss Kit - $100 Value
5 Makeup Brushes - $40 Value
https://www.bobbibrowncosmetics.com/
Valued at: $325
Donated by: Michelle Shakeshaft
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
Bobbi Brown Makeup Kit 3 including:
Luminous Smoke - Eye Shadow Duo Set - $99 Value
Soho Glow - Mini Long-Wear Cream Shadow Set - $58 Value
Mini Crushed Lip Trio (Festive Ready) - $48 Value
Beach eau de parfum - $93 Value
Beach Body Lotion - $45 Value
https://www.bobbibrowncosmetics.com/
Valued at: $343
Donated by: Michelle Shakeshaft
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
Support the Cause – Double the Impact!
This auction item is a little different — when you place a bid, you're not bidding for yourself, but for a good cause. The item will be used by ATB, not the winning bidder.
Even if you don’t need anything personally, this is a powerful way to give back. Your winning bid helps save lives and the item itself goes on to benefit ATB’s work. It’s a double win: you make a generous contribution, and the device goes on to do even more good. Every bid makes a difference – join us in creating impact!
*Ai Translation Earphones Real Time, with 5.4 Bluetooth, Online Translation/Good Sound Quality, Support 150 Languages/3-in-1 Translation Headphones for Travel Business Learning.
🚨The winning bidder will receive a tax-deductible receipt for the value of their bid, as the item will not be provided to you in exchange for the bid.🚨
Amazon Link for further information: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DM7XZ9TG
Valued at: $59
Donated by: Lynne & Liz
Starting bid
Support the Cause – Double the Impact!
This auction item is a little different — when you place a bid, you're not bidding for yourself, but for a good cause. The item will be used by ATB, not the winning bidder.
Even if you don’t need anything personally, this is a powerful way to give back. Your winning bid helps save lives, and the item itself goes on to benefit ATB’s work. It’s a double win: you make a generous contribution, and the device goes on to do even more good. Every bid makes a difference – join us in creating impact!
*Language Translator Device, Translation Earbuds Real Time with 144 Languages, Translator Device with AI Translator Earbuds Support ChatGPT/Recording, Portable Language Translator No Need APP.
🚨The winning bidder will receive a tax-deductible receipt for the value of their bid, as the item will not be provided to you in exchange for the bid.🚨
Amazon Link for further information: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DNLZ59Z4
Valued at: $199
Donated by: Lynne & Liz
Starting bid
Two 20 Oz Stainless Tumblers with lids and straws;
Hot/Cold tumblers with lids that open & close and straws. Handwash with soap and warm water only. Not dishwasher safe.
"Human Trafficking - Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves. Proverbs 31:8"
"Beautiful Hummingbird with Sparkles"
https://www.wallabymoon.net/products
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Tina Wallaby
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
Two 20 Oz Stainless Tumblers with lids and straws;
Hot/Cold tumblers with lids that open & close and straws. Handwash with soap and warm water only. Not dishwasher safe.
"God's Children Are Not For Sale, USA"
"Beautiful Floral Watercolor"
https://www.wallabymoon.net/products
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Tina Wallaby
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
Two 20 Oz Stainless Tumblers with lids and straws;
Hot/Cold tumblers with lids that open & close and straws. Handwash with soap and warm water only. Not dishwasher safe.
"Lion: Be Their Voice - Save Our Children"
"World Map: Rescue Every Child, End Human Trafficking"
https://www.wallabymoon.net/products
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Tina Wallaby
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
Healflux Frequency Generator V2
Experience enhanced relaxation and well-being with powerful frequencies. This frequency generator helps improve well-being, promotes relaxation, increases energy, and strengthens meditation.
The Healflux Frequecy Generator V2 offers an easy way to improve your well-being. It generates powerful frequencies from 1 to 100,000 Hz that go beyond any app or smartphone. Increase your vibrational energy, experience pain relief, and promote natural recovery. This versatile tool is perfect for meditation, chakra work, and higher states of consciousness and can be used for sound healing, PEMF healing, and imprinting frequencies.
This listing includes the Healflux Frequency Generator V2, carrying case, earbuds, and USB-C charger.
More Info: https://monvexa.com/products/healfluxtm-custom-frequency-generator-v2
Value: $ 145
Donated by: Mary Ann Boehm
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
These Awesome Earrings are made by actual survivors that the ATB team has rescued. They have been donated in the hope of raising much-needed dollars for the future rescue of others in similar situations as themselves. The five pairs of earrings pictured are included in this listing.
These individual pairs are powerful reminders of your contribution to the cause and the strength and determination of the survivors to continually improve their lives. Thank you.
More info:
Survivor personal stories and earring samples, https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15dnovKTi5/
https://www.instagram.com/alaiartesanas/
Valued at: $75
Donated by: Alaia ArteSanas
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
These Awesome Earrings are made by actual survivors that the ATB team has rescued. They have been donated in the hope of raising much-needed dollars for the future rescue of others in similar situations as themselves. The five pairs of earrings pictured are included in this listing.
These individual pairs are powerful reminders of your contribution to the cause and the strength and determination of the survivors to continually improve their lives. Thank you.
More info:
Survivor personal stories and earring samples, https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15dnovKTi5/
https://www.instagram.com/alaiartesanas/
Valued at: $75
Donated by: Alaia ArteSanas
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
These Awesome Earrings are made by actual survivors that the ATB team has rescued. They have been donated in the hope of raising much-needed dollars for the future rescue of others in similar situations as themselves. The five pairs of earrings pictured are included in this listing.
These individual pairs are powerful reminders of your contribution to the cause and the strength and determination of the survivors to continually improve their lives. Thank you.
More info:
Survivor personal stories and earring samples, https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15dnovKTi5/
https://www.instagram.com/alaiartesanas/
Valued at: $75
Donated by: Alaia ArteSanas
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
These Awesome Earrings are made by actual survivors that the ATB team has rescued. They have been donated in the hope of raising much-needed dollars for the future rescue of others in similar situations as themselves. The five pairs of earrings pictured are included in this listing.
These individual pairs are powerful reminders of your contribution to the cause and the strength and determination of the survivors to continually improve their lives. Thank you.
More info:
Survivor personal stories and earring samples, https://www.facebook.com/share/v/15dnovKTi5/
https://www.instagram.com/alaiartesanas/
Valued at: $75
Donated by: Alaia ArteSanas
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
2x Adult (L), 1x Adult (S) Beanies - Acrylic & Alpaca Blend
These hats are so cozy! 😊 They're three knitted beanies with a cute fair isle pattern. Each hat has a combo of grey and maroon colors.
- The top-left hat is mostly greyish with maroon accents and a maroon pattern along the bottom part of the grey section.
- The top-right hat is similar to the first one but has a maroon bottom section.
- The bottom hat is mostly maroon with a grey pattern along the top part of the maroon section.
All three hats have a ribbed bottom cuff.
Handmade and machine washable.
Valued at: $70
Donated by: Cindy Scott
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
1x Adult, 2x Child Beanies - Acrylic & Alpaca Blend
These hats are so cute! 😊 They're three knitted beanies with a cute fair isle pattern. Two hats are teal-colored and one is pink. Both hats feature a ribbed cuff at the bottom and a leaf-like knit pattern on the front. Each hat has a pom-pom on top.
Handmade and machine washable.
Valued at: $ 70
Donated by: Cindy Scott
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
2x Adult, Beanies - Acrylic & Alpaca Blend.
These hats are ADORABLE 🧶❤! You've got two knitted beanies with a super cute braided pattern down the middle. One's a rich blue with a fluffy white and blue pom on top, and the other's pure white with a matching white pom.
Handmade and machine washable.
Valued at: $50
Donated by: Cindy Scott
Shipped by: ATB
Starting bid
✨ Add a Touch of Holiday Cheer with These Posable Santa & Mrs. Claus Collectibles! 🎅🤶
Bring your Christmas décor to life with these adorable, posable Santa and Mrs. Claus figures from Kmart! Standing 22 inches tall, these festive icons are the perfect blend of charm and nostalgia. Crafted from high-quality cloth, each figure features flexible wire under the arms and feet, allowing you to pose them in endless ways—whether they’re sharing a merry moment together or striking a classic Santa pose. 🎄✨
These timeless collectibles, still in new condition without a box, but with original tags, will be the centerpiece of your holiday decorations for years to come! 🎁 With their cheerful expressions and classic design, Santa and Mrs. Claus bring joy and warmth to any home, capturing the true spirit of Christmas. ❤️🎉
Don’t miss your chance to own these magical pieces of holiday cheer. They're not just decorations—they're memories in the making, ready to be cherished and enjoyed season after season! 🌟
Perfect for collectors or anyone who wants to add a special touch to their Christmas celebration!
Valued at: $110
Donated by: Anonymous
Shipped by: ATB
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