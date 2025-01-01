Anti-Trafficking Bureau's Silent Auction

THE ALL NEW Fox 479 EVO Black G10 Folding Karambit is an exclusive design created by Karambit.com to offer additional security with the LAWKS system, and limitless personalization potential with removable handles that can be unscrewed and swapped out with a new set of handles in various designs and materials to create an entirely new look, just like a phone case! Stay tuned as we release new handle options to help your Fox karambit EVOLVE!



Features:

• Manual LAWKS liner lock safety system

• Removable handles (compatible with Fox EVO 479 handle sets only)

• Hidden pivot

• Blade with minimal writing and stealth like appearance

• Patented Emerson Wave

• Razor sharp, durable edge straight out of the box

• Easily sharpened

• Holds edge well

• Resists corrosion

• Easy to conceal and carry

• Blackened for tactical use and deployment

• Suitable for military, LEO, security, civilians, first responders, and utility workers

• Safety ring for enhanced weapon retention

• Secure grip in extreme environments

• Matched Fox 479 trainer for safe practice

• For hand sizes measuring 3.5" or under across the back of your knuckles. If smaller, see Fox 599 EVO.



WHAT'S INCLUDED?

• 1x Fox 479 EVO Folding Karambit

• 1x Set of Fox 479 EVO Fine Textured Black G10 handles (attached)

• 1x Pocket clip (attached)

• 1x Torx Screwdriver (Torx 6 & Torx 8)

https://karambit.com/products/karambit-com-fox-479-evo-black-g10-folding-karambit-lawks



WHAT IS LAWKS?

The Lake and Walker Knife Safety system (LAWKS) is a patented additional security feature for folding knives designed by noted Knifemakers' Guild members Ron Lake and Michael Walker, in which the user can manually toggle a lever that moves a solid metal plate between the liner lock and the handle after the knife has been opened, preventing the liner lock from being disengaged, essentially turning the knife into a fixed blade. To disengage the LAWKS, just push the lever in the opposite direction, and the liner lock will function to close normally.



Valued at: $249

Donated by: https://karambit.com/

Shipped by: Donor