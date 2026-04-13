Antigo Off-Road National

This ticket grants one person general admission access for Saturday May 30th & Sunday May 31st. By purchasing a ticket and attending the event, you assume all risks associated with motorsports events, including but not limited to injury or property damage. The Langlade County Motorplex and event organizers are not responsible for accidents or lost/stolen items.Re-entry is permitted only with a valid ticket and proper wristband/stamp.Parking is not included with general admission tickets unless otherwise specified. Parking fees may apply.By attending this event, you grant permission to be photographed or recorded for promotional and marketing purposes.Children 10 and under are admitted free with a paid adult. All attendees must have a valid ticket or meet admission requirements.All tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Event schedule and activities are subject to change without notice.Gates open at designated times. Please arrive early to allow for parking and entry. All Sales Final