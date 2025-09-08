Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club's Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
This is a unique Model from the ACMOC archives. This model represents the earliest days of the beginnings of what is now Caterpillar. These have been out of production for many years. Includes the box, that has some storage wear.
This is the first produced D9 Model that ACMOC commissioned. This is a very highly detailed model with fabric canopy and even tools for the toolbox!
These have been out of production for many years and this is not only the first off the line, but the last in stock. The box does show some storage wear.
This is one of the variations of Caterpillar D4 models commissioned by ACMOC and the last in our inventory. A fine model of a popular machine. The box has damage, but the model is in fine condition.
This is a very detailed model of the Caterpillar D2 5U Series with the toolbar and ripper attachment. The model is in great condition, the box does have some shelf wear.
Cool D6 Thermometer, has a bit of damage from being trans ported to shows in the past.
This is a tractor umbrella cover that for some reason did not get logos applied. Plain Yellow.
Very nice reproduction of the Best 30 parts book.
Cool history of the D8.
Nice Cat photo history, some cover wear.
Nice book just in time for cold weather browsing. Some light cover wear.
New and in excellent condition
Very nice condition, wear appropriate to age.
Good condition for age.
Interesting book with many photos. Light cover wear.
This is an index listing all manuals for Caterpillar machines and engines with form number and part number. Few photos.
Lots of photos, has wear on cover from storage and moving. Cool book though!
