Antique Caterpillar Machinery Owners Club's Silent Auction

Holt #77 Steam traction Caterpillar Model item
Holt #77 Steam traction Caterpillar Model
$50

This is a unique Model from the ACMOC archives. This model represents the earliest days of the beginnings of what is now Caterpillar. These have been out of production for many years. Includes the box, that has some storage wear.

First off the Line Caterpillar D9 Model by ACMOC item
First off the Line Caterpillar D9 Model by ACMOC
$50

This is the first produced D9 Model that ACMOC commissioned. This is a very highly detailed model with fabric canopy and even tools for the toolbox!


These have been out of production for many years and this is not only the first off the line, but the last in stock. The box does show some storage wear.

Caterpillar D4 Model item
Caterpillar D4 Model
$50

This is one of the variations of Caterpillar D4 models commissioned by ACMOC and the last in our inventory. A fine model of a popular machine. The box has damage, but the model is in fine condition.

Caterpillar D2 5U With Toolbar Ripper item
Caterpillar D2 5U With Toolbar Ripper
$50

This is a very detailed model of the Caterpillar D2 5U Series with the toolbar and ripper attachment. The model is in great condition, the box does have some shelf wear.

Caterpillar D6 Thermometer item
Caterpillar D6 Thermometer
$5

Cool D6 Thermometer, has a bit of damage from being trans ported to shows in the past.

Tractor Umbrella - New item
Tractor Umbrella - New
$5

This is a tractor umbrella cover that for some reason did not get logos applied. Plain Yellow.

Best "Thirty" Parts Book #3 item
Best "Thirty" Parts Book #3
$5

Very nice reproduction of the Best 30 parts book.

Caterpillar D8 Photo Archive Book item
Caterpillar D8 Photo Archive Book
$5

Cool history of the D8.

Classic Caterpillar Book item
Classic Caterpillar Book
$5

Nice Cat photo history, some cover wear.

Caterpillar Photo History Book item
Caterpillar Photo History Book
$5

Nice book just in time for cold weather browsing. Some light cover wear.

Making Tracks Book item
Making Tracks Book
$5

New and in excellent condition

Original Servicemen's Ref. Book D397,386,375 and 364 Engines item
Original Servicemen's Ref. Book D397,386,375 and 364 Engines
$15

Very nice condition, wear appropriate to age.

Original Servicemen's Re. Book 5 1/4" Bore 6 Cyl Engines item
Original Servicemen's Re. Book 5 1/4" Bore 6 Cyl Engines
$15

Good condition for age.

Early History of Caterpillar Book item
Early History of Caterpillar Book
$10

Interesting book with many photos. Light cover wear.

Index of all Machine Manuals item
Index of all Machine Manuals
$5

This is an index listing all manuals for Caterpillar machines and engines with form number and part number. Few photos.

Cat 60 Photo Archive Book item
Cat 60 Photo Archive Book
$5

Lots of photos, has wear on cover from storage and moving. Cool book though!

