Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley
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Any Given Child Shenandoah Valley

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AGCSV Adult Prom Auction

Hotel Madison Suite item
Hotel Madison Suite
$50

Starting bid

You are gifted a 1 night stay in a Hotel Madison Suite along with a $50 gift certificate to Monty's Restaurant!! Treat yourself to a moment away or gift to someone coming to town!! This is SUITE $300 package just for you!

JMU Forbes Gift Certificate item
JMU Forbes Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Let's go to a SHOW!!! Choose your show at the JMU Forbes Center with this $80 gift certificate. You can apply this to any show during the year that has availability.

Heritage Oaks Golf item
Heritage Oaks Golf
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy golf for 4 at Heritage Oaks Golf Course. Included are greens fees and carts for four golfers! This is a value of $240 and is absolutely a HOLE IN ONE!!

Yoga Sol item
Yoga Sol
$10

Starting bid

Get the new year started right with a 5 Day Pass to Yoga Sol Harrisonburg. After a long night of dancing at Adult Prom, this might be the perfect stretch you need!! This is a $100 value ready to get your mind and body right!

Aristocat Cafe item
Aristocat Cafe
$10

Starting bid

Love cats? Love tea? This package offers a free month of Clowder Crew (unlimited visits for you and a guest) plus a tea set (1pot, 1 mug, and 3 tea samples) for a cat loving supporter!! This package is valued at $110 and is absolutely the Cat's Meow!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!