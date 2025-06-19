Anything But a PURSE Bingo!

135 S Main St

Marion, OH 43302, USA

General Admission
$50
Includes dinner + 1 set of bingo cards + stamper + a good time!
TABLE
$500
groupTicketCaption
Reserved table + 1 set of bingo cards and stamper per person + 1 drink ticket + a good time!
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing