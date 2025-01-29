eventClosed

Anything Goes Sponsorship & Advertising Opportunities

1/4 Page Ad item
1/4 Page Ad
$60
The programs for each performance are offered to every attendee. This is for a 1/4 page ad inside the program. You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad. Size: 2.375” wide x 3.875” tall
1/2 Page Ad item
1/2 Page Ad
$90
The programs for each performance are offered to every attendee. This is for a 1/2 page ad inside the program. You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad. Size: 4” wide x 3.875” tall
Full Page Ad item
Full Page Ad
$150
The programs for each performance are offered to every attendee. This is for a full page ad inside the program. You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad. Size: 5” wide x 8” tall
Show Sponsorship item
Show Sponsorship
$500
Includes: - Full page ad in program - Poster with your logo displayed at all shows - Announcement during each show highlighting your sponsorship - Only 3 sponsorships will be sold You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad and poster.

