Anything Goes Sponsorship & Advertising Opportunities

The programs for each performance are offered to every attendee. This is for a 1/4 page ad inside the program. You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad.
Size: 2.375” wide x 3.875” tall
The programs for each performance are offered to every attendee. This is for a 1/4 page ad inside the program. You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad.
Size: 2.375” wide x 3.875” tall
1/2 Page Ad
$90
The programs for each performance are offered to every attendee. This is for a 1/2 page ad inside the program. You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad.
Size: 4” wide x 3.875” tall
The programs for each performance are offered to every attendee. This is for a 1/2 page ad inside the program. You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad.
Size: 4” wide x 3.875” tall
Full Page Ad
$150
The programs for each performance are offered to every attendee. This is for a full page ad inside the program. You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad.
Size: 5” wide x 8” tall
The programs for each performance are offered to every attendee. This is for a full page ad inside the program. You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad.
Size: 5” wide x 8” tall
Show Sponsorship
$500
Includes:
- Full page ad in program
- Poster with your logo displayed at all shows
- Announcement during each show highlighting your sponsorship
- Only 3 sponsorships will be sold
You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad and poster.
Includes:
- Full page ad in program
- Poster with your logo displayed at all shows
- Announcement during each show highlighting your sponsorship
- Only 3 sponsorships will be sold
You will need to provide us with a graphic for the ad and poster.