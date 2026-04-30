AOAP Adventure Collective

Lexington, Kentucky: Embark on a journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with a 3-night getaway for a group of four. During your stay, immerse yourself in the world of bourbon with tours and tastings at three of America's top distilleries. Beyond the distillery experiences, Lexington has much to offer. Explore the historic Keeneland Race Course or take a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride through the charming downtown district. This city is also known for its numerous horse farms and championship golf courses, making it a destination that caters to everyone's interests. Your journey won't just be limited to exploring and savoring the nation's finest bourbon; it also includes a delectable dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse.





The Residence: Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence on the Bourbon Trail. Accommodations are located on the Bourbon Trail, spanning from Lexington to Louisville, with close proximity to the region’s distilleries, Churchill Downs, stunning countryside, and local attractions. Properties are a 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom, making it ideal for a group of four adults.





Includes

3-nights in a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom private luxury residence

Comfortably accommodates up to 4 guests

Tours and tastings at 3 distilleries

$250 towards dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse

Concierge services by Raise Away





Notes

Nights must be used consecutively in one trip

At least one person staying at the residence must be 25 years of age

Winners have 2 years to travel from date of purchase

Property subject to availability, this property is one of several we have access to; all properties offer similar standards in terms of rooms, size, and amenities

Cleaning fee not included; $199 fee will be due at the time of booking

Please note that transportation is not included in this package

Blackout dates include: April, October, Kentucky Derby, Thanksgiving week, Christmas week, and New Years Week

Additional fees and taxes may apply due to local ordinances



