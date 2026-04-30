AOAP Adventure Collective

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Lexington, Kentucky: Embark on a journey along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail with a 3-night getaway for a group of four. During your stay, immerse yourself in the world of bourbon with tours and tastings at three of America's top distilleries. Beyond the distillery experiences, Lexington has much to offer. Explore the historic Keeneland Race Course or take a leisurely horse-drawn carriage ride through the charming downtown district. This city is also known for its numerous horse farms and championship golf courses, making it a destination that caters to everyone's interests. Your journey won't just be limited to exploring and savoring the nation's finest bourbon; it also includes a delectable dinner at Tony’s Steakhouse.
The Residence: Enjoy a 3-night getaway in a private luxury residence on the Bourbon Trail. Accommodations are located on the Bourbon Trail, spanning from Lexington to Louisville, with close proximity to the region’s distilleries, Churchill Downs, stunning countryside, and local attractions. Properties are a 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom, making it ideal for a group of four adults.
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South Rim Grand Canyon, AZ: Embark on an unforgettable 3-night escape near the Grand Canyon with our exclusive glamping retreat. Your group of five will stay in comfort within our cozy Sky Dome, surrounded by breathtaking views. Spend your days exploring the Grand Canyon Park, nearby hiking trails, horseback riding, and navigating the rapids of the Colorado River. As night falls, gaze at the starry skies through telescopes, relax to live music, and enjoy fireside s’mores, creating lasting memories beneath the Grand Canyon's brilliant night sky.
The Accommodation: Immerse your family of 5 in the perfect blend of comfort and nature with our Sky Dome accommodations. Enjoy big sky views and breathtaking landscapes from the cozy surroundings of your spacious retreat. Featuring 1 queen bed on the lower floor and a loft area with 1 queen bed and 1 twin bed for added sleeping space, our Sky Domes ensure a restful stay. With a private bathroom included for convenience, experience the tranquility of glamping like never before.
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Amed, Bali: Experience a luxurious 7-night getaway in Bali, nestled along the eastern coast in exquisite one-bedroom villas. Your stay includes airport transfers, welcome drinks, daily breakfast (choose between authentic Balinese or classic American), rejuvenating Balinese massages, and thrilling scuba dive sessions. Immerse yourself in the beauty of Bali with shared access to the main villa, a recreation villa boasting fitness equipment and a hand-carved billiard table, outdoor dining pavilion, spa retreat, and an infinity pool with a swim-up bar. Don't miss out on exploring Bali's rich culture, from visiting ancient temples like Lempuyang Temple to indulging in traditional Balinese dance performances and savoring the island's renowned cuisine.
The Accommodations: Nestled along the eastern coast of Bali, our residence offers unparalleled luxury and comfort. Each one-bedroom villa features air conditioning, an en-suite bath with indoor and outdoor showers, and a private outdoor terrace. Guests can enjoy shared amenities such as a fully-equipped main villa with kitchen and dining areas, a recreation villa with fitness equipment and a billiard table, and an outdoor dining pavilion. With a stunning infinity pool, lush tropical gardens, and on-site chef preparing delectable meals, your stay promises to be an indulgent retreat in paradise.
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The Mayan Palace, Mexico: Escape to The Mayan Palace in Riviera Maya, Nuevo Vallarta, or Puerto Penasco, Mexico for a memorable 7-night getaway for up to four guests (2 adults and 2 children under 12 years old) along Mexico’s stunning Caribbean coast. Surrounded by lush jungle and pristine white-sand beaches, this expansive resort offers a wonderful mix of relaxation and fun. Enjoy access to multiple pools, diverse dining options, a full-service spa, and nearby golf courses designed by Jack Nicklaus—all set in a beautiful tropical setting (activities not included).
Stroll along scenic jungle trails, relax with a cocktail by the beach, or explore the Jungala Aqua Experience, a water park featuring lazy rivers and private cabanas. In the evening, immerse yourself in the spectacular Cirque du Soleil JOYÀ, the only resident Cirque show in Latin America, located just steps from the resort. With its vibrant atmosphere and exceptional amenities, The Mayan Palace offers an unforgettable coastal escape.
The Accommodations: Experience the comfort and elegance of the Studio Master Suite at the Mayan Palace, designed to be your peaceful retreat amid tropical surroundings. This thoughtfully appointed suite offers a spacious layout with modern touches and a private balcony where you can soak in serene views. Staying at The Mayan Palace grants you access to an array of exclusive amenities—from sparkling pools and gourmet dining to wellness facilities and family-friendly activities—ensuring a memorable and effortless vacation.
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Nashville, Tennessee: Nashville is a city with a rich musical legacy, famous for iconic venues like the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry. It's a haven for country music fans, home to the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Beyond music, Nashville offers a vibrant cultural scene with landmarks like the Tennessee State Capitol and Nissan Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tennessee Titans. Outdoor enthusiasts can explore scenic hiking and biking trails, while food lovers will find everything from classic Southern comfort food to upscale dining. Whether you're here for the music, the culture, or the cuisine, Nashville has something for everyone.
The Residence: This spacious Nashville retreat features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, comfortably accommodating up to 10 guests. Perfect for a weekend getaway or a midweek escape, enjoy a 3-night stay from Friday to Monday or a 3-night stay from Monday to Thursday. Ideal for groups looking to experience Music City in style and comfort.
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