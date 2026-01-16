Padraig Pearse Divison of the Ancient Order of Hibernians

Padraig Pearse Divison of the Ancient Order of Hibernians

AOH IRISH CLASSIC

11215 Holmes Rd

Kansas City, MO 64131, USA

Individual Golfer
$150

Includes golf, cart, food, 1 mulligan, 2 drink tickets, and goodie bag.

Foursome
$525
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes all benefits of individual golfer for a team of four.

Hole Sponsor
$225

Sponsor individualized hole sign and recognition

Refreshment Cart Sponsor
$500

Cart Signage and visibility in app.

Silver Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes one foursome package, Hole Sign, Prominent company exposure.

Gold Sponsor
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes foursome package, tournament co-sponsorship with logo and app exposure prior to and throughout the tournament.

