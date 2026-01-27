Action Over Silence

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Action Over Silence

About this event

AOS Shootout Fundraiser

4140 Coldwater Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46805, USA

General Admission
$150

This includes use of firearm (you'll need to purchase ammo), foam ear protection and eye protection. You can bring your own handgrun, ear and eye protection.

Friend of AOS Sponsorship
$500

Sponsoring at this level includes name recognition (logo on event marketing materials / press release), and the knowledge that you are making a difference by supporting suicide prevention programming for service members, veterans and their family members.

Bronze Sponsorship
$1,000

Sponsoring at this level includes:

your logo on event marketing materials / press release, 1 free ticket to fundraiser, your logo included "Sponsors" slide during training events, and knowledge that you are making a difference by supporting suicide prevention programming for service members, veterans and their family members.

Silver Sponsorship
$2,500

Sponsoring at this level includes:

your logo on event marketing materials / press release, 2 free tickets to fundraiser, your logo included "Sponsors" slide during training events, once a month shout out on social media (through 2026), and knowledge that you are making a difference by supporting suicide prevention programming for service members, veterans and their family members.

Gold Sponsorship
$5,000

Sponsoring at this level includes:

your logo on event marketing materials / press release, 3 free tickets to fundraiser, your logo included "Sponsors" slide during training events, once a month shout out on social media (through 2026), your logo included on "Partners" webpage, and the knowledge that you are making a difference by supporting suicide prevention programming for service members, veterans and their family members.

Add a donation for Action Over Silence

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!