AOS Shootout Fundraiser

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About this event
This includes use of firearm (you'll need to purchase ammo), foam ear protection and eye protection. You can bring your own handgrun, ear and eye protection.
Sponsoring at this level includes name recognition (logo on event marketing materials / press release), and the knowledge that you are making a difference by supporting suicide prevention programming for service members, veterans and their family members.
Sponsoring at this level includes:
your logo on event marketing materials / press release, 1 free ticket to fundraiser, your logo included "Sponsors" slide during training events, and knowledge that you are making a difference by supporting suicide prevention programming for service members, veterans and their family members.
Sponsoring at this level includes:
your logo on event marketing materials / press release, 2 free tickets to fundraiser, your logo included "Sponsors" slide during training events, once a month shout out on social media (through 2026), and knowledge that you are making a difference by supporting suicide prevention programming for service members, veterans and their family members.
Sponsoring at this level includes:
your logo on event marketing materials / press release, 3 free tickets to fundraiser, your logo included "Sponsors" slide during training events, once a month shout out on social media (through 2026), your logo included on "Partners" webpage, and the knowledge that you are making a difference by supporting suicide prevention programming for service members, veterans and their family members.
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