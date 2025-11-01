Celebrate six decades of our club’s legacy with this beautifully crafted 60th Anniversary Commemorative Pin.





Featuring a clean three-color enamel design, this 1-⅜-inch pin captures our club in vibrant detail.





Each pin is die-struck with smooth enamel fill for a polished, high-quality finish that stands out on jackets, hats, or display boards. The sturdy military clutch ensures it stays securely in place wherever you wear it.





A timeless keepsake to mark a proud milestone — perfect for members, collectors, and anyone who wants to honor 60 years of our shared history.





Details:

• Size: 1 ⅜″ wide

• Finish: Three-color enamel with polished metal base

• Attachment: Military clutch back





Note: Image shown is based on the original design artwork and may differ slightly from the finished pin.