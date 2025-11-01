Amateur Observers Society Of New York, Inc.

2026 AOS Wall Calendar item
2026 AOS Wall Calendar
$25

Be inspired by our members' stunning photography and never miss an important date next year with our 2026 wall calendar! This wire bound 11x8.5 is a classic.

60th Anniversary Commemorative Pin item
60th Anniversary Commemorative Pin
$8

Celebrate six decades of our club’s legacy with this beautifully crafted 60th Anniversary Commemorative Pin.


Featuring a clean three-color enamel design, this 1-⅜-inch pin captures our club in vibrant detail.


Each pin is die-struck with smooth enamel fill for a polished, high-quality finish that stands out on jackets, hats, or display boards. The sturdy military clutch ensures it stays securely in place wherever you wear it.


A timeless keepsake to mark a proud milestone — perfect for members, collectors, and anyone who wants to honor 60 years of our shared history.


Details:

• Size: 1 ⅜″ wide

• Finish: Three-color enamel with polished metal base

• Attachment: Military clutch back


Note: Image shown is based on the original design artwork and may differ slightly from the finished pin.

AOS Logo Baseball Cap – Navy Blue item
AOS Logo Baseball Cap – Navy Blue
$25

Show your club pride in style with this premium navy blue baseball cap. Made from soft-touch, 100% cotton washed twill, it offers a comfortable, broken-in feel right from day one. The two-color embroidered club logo stands out beautifully against the rich navy fabric.


Designed for the perfect mix of form and comfort, the cap’s low-profile, semi-structured construction shows off the logo yet gives it a relaxed fit, while the adjustable hook-and-loop (Velcro) closure ensures a custom fit for everyone.


Perfect for outreach events, casual wear, or any day you want to rep the club in classic style.


Details:

• Fabric: 100% cotton washed twill

• Structure: Unstructured

• Profile: Low

• Closure: Hook and loop (Velcro)


AOSixty 4-in Star Party Stickers – Set of 4 item
AOSixty 4-in Star Party Stickers – Set of 4
$1

Show your star party spirit with this durable AOSixty sticker!

AOS 4-in Logo Sticker item
AOS 4-in Logo Sticker
$1

Display your AOS pride with our classic logo sticker — clean, durable, and ready for any smooth surface.

