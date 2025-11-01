Offered by
Be inspired by our members' stunning photography and never miss an important date next year with our 2026 wall calendar! This wire bound 11x8.5 is a classic.
Celebrate six decades of our club’s legacy with this beautifully crafted 60th Anniversary Commemorative Pin.
Featuring a clean three-color enamel design, this 1-⅜-inch pin captures our club in vibrant detail.
Each pin is die-struck with smooth enamel fill for a polished, high-quality finish that stands out on jackets, hats, or display boards. The sturdy military clutch ensures it stays securely in place wherever you wear it.
A timeless keepsake to mark a proud milestone — perfect for members, collectors, and anyone who wants to honor 60 years of our shared history.
Details:
• Size: 1 ⅜″ wide
• Finish: Three-color enamel with polished metal base
• Attachment: Military clutch back
Note: Image shown is based on the original design artwork and may differ slightly from the finished pin.
Show your club pride in style with this premium navy blue baseball cap. Made from soft-touch, 100% cotton washed twill, it offers a comfortable, broken-in feel right from day one. The two-color embroidered club logo stands out beautifully against the rich navy fabric.
Designed for the perfect mix of form and comfort, the cap’s low-profile, semi-structured construction shows off the logo yet gives it a relaxed fit, while the adjustable hook-and-loop (Velcro) closure ensures a custom fit for everyone.
Perfect for outreach events, casual wear, or any day you want to rep the club in classic style.
Details:
• Fabric: 100% cotton washed twill
• Structure: Unstructured
• Profile: Low
• Closure: Hook and loop (Velcro)
Show your star party spirit with this durable AOSixty sticker!
Display your AOS pride with our classic logo sticker — clean, durable, and ready for any smooth surface.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!