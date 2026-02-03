Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated Alpha Omicron Zeta Chapter

Hosted by

About this event

AOZ Tots-N-Blue Sorors Assessment

300 College Ave

Orangeburg, SC 29117, USA

Sorors Assessment
Pay what you can

Assessment proceeds support AOZ scholarships for high school and college students, helping provide financial assistance and educational opportunitie

Full-Page Advertisement
$100

Full-page ad in the official Tots-N-Blue Scholarship Pageant Ad Booklet. Please email the information to [email protected] by the designated deadline.

Half-Page Advertisement
$75

Half-page ad in the official Tots-N-Blue Scholarship Pageant Ad Booklet. Please email the information to [email protected] by the designated deadline.

Quarter-Page Advertisement
$25

Quarter-page ad in the official Tots-N-Blue Scholarship Pageant Ad Booklet. Please email the information to [email protected] by the designated deadline.

Patron List (Donations of $5 or More)
Pay what you can

Individuals or organizations contributing $5 or more will be recognized on the official Patron List.
Please email the name(s) of Patron(s) exactly as they should appear to [email protected] by the designated deadline.

