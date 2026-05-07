APA-WI 2026 Annual Conference

From 10:00 AM - 12:15 PM.





A few blocks away from the Memorial Union, Madison’s State Street Campus parking garage has been redeveloped into a new 14 story mixed-use project. The public-private partnership between the City and Mortenson Development features an intercity bus terminal, 213 student-oriented apartments, and an innovative affordability collaboration with the UW-Madison, while maintaining a comparable level of public parking to support local businesses, residents, visitors, and the UW campus community.





The tour will start on the ground floor with a visit to the new intercity bus terminal and public parking facility, where attendees will hear about the design and construction of the public component of the project from City staff. Attendees will then join staff from Mortenson Development and EUA to visit Theory Madison – the student-focused apartments above the public project. Hear about design and development challenges and learn how the project team integrated the project alongside an urban college campus.



