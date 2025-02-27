APAC 2025 Annual Unity Gala Fundraising

1775 Pleasant Hill Rd

Duluth, GA 30096, USA

$7,500 Title Sponsor (1 Availability)
$7,500
** Event Sponsor Level Designation including Award on Stage ** Your Company’s Presentation on Stage at our Annual Gala for Three (3) Minutes ** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Material ** Full Page Ad Space in the Back Program Book ** Company Name Listed in All Event Program Guides ** Website Button Advertising for Twelve (12) Months ** Ribbon cutting ceremonies with social media posting in 2025 ** Marketing video of business & marketing display ** (20) VIP tickets
$5,000 Premiere Platinum Sponsor (2 Availabilities)
$5,000
** Your Company’s Presentation on Stage at our Annual Gala for two (2) Minutes ** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Full Page Advertisement Space inside the Front or the Back Program Book ** Company Name Listed in All Event Program Guides ** Website Button Advertising for Twelve (12) Months ** Ribbon cutting ceremony with social media posting in 2025 ** Marketing video of business AND banner display ** Ten (10) VIP Tickets
$3,000 Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
** Your Company’s Presentation on Stage at our Annual Gala for One (1) Minute ** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Full Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book ** Company Listed in All Event Program Guides ** Website Button Advertising for Six (6) Months ** Ribbon cutting ceremony with social media posting in 2025 ** Short marketing video of business OR banner display ** Six (6) VIP Tickets
$2,000 Diamond Sponsor
$2,000
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Half Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book ** Company Name Listed in All Event Program Guides ** Website Button Advertising for Six (6) Months ** Ribbon cutting ceremony with social media posting in 2025 ** Short marketing video of business ** Four (4) VIP Tickets
$1,500 Gold Sponsor
$1,500
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Half Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book ** Four (4) VIP Tickets
$1,000 Silver Sponsor
$1,000
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Quarter Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book ** Two (2) VIP Tickets
APAC Banquet Program book Ad in color, Full Page
$700
$700 Full page color inside page
APAC Banquet Program book Ad in color, Half Page
$500
$500 Half Page color inside page

