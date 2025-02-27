APAC 2025 Annual Unity Gala Fundraising

** Event Sponsor Level Designation including Award on Stage
** Your Company’s Presentation on Stage at our Annual Gala for Three (3) Minutes
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Material
** Full Page Ad Space in the Back Program Book
** Company Name Listed in All Event Program Guides
** Website Button Advertising for Twelve (12) Months
** Ribbon cutting ceremonies with social media posting in 2025
** Marketing video of business & marketing display
** (20) VIP tickets
** Your Company’s Presentation on Stage at our Annual Gala for two (2) Minutes
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials
** Full Page Advertisement Space inside the Front or the Back Program Book
** Company Name Listed in All Event Program Guides
** Website Button Advertising for Twelve (12) Months
** Ribbon cutting ceremony with social media posting in 2025
** Marketing video of business AND banner display
** Ten (10) VIP Tickets
$3,000 Platinum Sponsor
$3,000
** Your Company’s Presentation on Stage at our Annual Gala for One (1) Minute
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials
** Full Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book
** Company Listed in All Event Program Guides
** Website Button Advertising for Six (6) Months
** Ribbon cutting ceremony with social media posting in 2025
** Short marketing video of business OR banner display
** Six (6) VIP Tickets
$2,000 Diamond Sponsor
$2,000
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials
** Half Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book
** Company Name Listed in All Event Program Guides
** Website Button Advertising for Six (6) Months
** Ribbon cutting ceremony with social media posting in 2025
** Short marketing video of business
** Four (4) VIP Tickets
$1,500 Gold Sponsor
$1,500
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials
** Half Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book
** Four (4) VIP Tickets
$1,000 Silver Sponsor
$1,000
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials
** Quarter Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book
** Two (2) VIP Tickets
APAC Banquet Program book Ad in color, Full Page
$700
$700 Full page color inside page
APAC Banquet Program book Ad in color, Half Page
$500
$500 Half Page color inside page
