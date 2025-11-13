APAC 2026 Annual Unity Gala Fundraising

** Event Sponsor Level Designation including Award on Stage ** Your Company’s Presentation on Stage at our Annual Gala for Three (3) Minutes ** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Material ** Full Page Ad Space in the Back Program Book ** Company Name Listed in All Event Program Guides ** Website Button Advertising for Twelve (12) Months ** Marketing video of business & marketing display ** (20) VIP tickets
** Your Company’s Presentation on Stage at our Annual Gala for two (2) Minutes ** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Full Page Advertisement Space inside the Front or the Back Program Book ** Company Name Listed in All Event Program Guides ** Website Button Advertising for Twelve (12) Months ** Marketing video of business AND banner display ** Ten (10) VIP Tickets
** Your Company’s Presentation on Stage at our Annual Gala for One (1) Minute ** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Full Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book ** Company Listed in All Event Program Guides ** Website Button Advertising for Six (6) Months ** Short marketing video of business OR banner display ** Six (6) VIP Tickets
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Half Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book ** Company Name Listed in All Event Program Guides * Website Button Advertising for Six (6) Months ** Short marketing video of business ** Four (4) VIP Tickets
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Quarter Page Advertisement Space in the Program Book ** Four (4) VIP Tickets
** Premium Company Logo Placement on All Applicable Banquet Marketing Materials ** Business card Advertisement Space in the Program Book ** Two (2) VIP Tickets
$700 Full page color inside page
**Specs for ad submissions-300 dpi EPS with PDF proof, also send a separate logo in EPS format so that we can add it to sponsor pages later.
$500 Half Page color inside page
