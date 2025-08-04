3rd Annual Lipan Apache Veterans Powwow

Sep 19, 2026 at 8:am PDT



Hilliard Center

1901 N. Shoreline Blvd.

Corpus Christi, Texas 78401



Open to the Public – Everyone Welcome!

Free Admission



Join us for a day of culture, honor, tradition, and family fun at the 3rd Annual Lipan Apache Veterans Powwow. This special gathering honors our veterans while celebrating the rich heritage and traditions of Native American people.



Enjoy:



* Traditional Native American Dancing

* Drum Groups and Native Music

* Cultural Demonstrations

* Native Arts & Crafts Vendors

* Delicious Food Vendors

* Family-Friendly Activities

* Opportunities to Learn About Native History and Culture



Bring your family and friends and experience a day filled with tradition, community, and respect for those who have served our nation.



The event is hosted by the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas and supports the preservation of Native culture, veteran recognition, educational programs, and community outreach.



Support Our Veterans Powwow

The Apache Knife Foundation and Apache Blue Mountain Church is helping raise funds to support this annual event. Our goal is to raise $1,000 to help cover event expenses and ensure this important cultural celebration continues for future generations.



Every donation, sponsorship, and act of support helps make a difference.



For information: (956) 648-9336



We look forward to welcoming you to a day of friendship, culture, and community spirit. Come celebrate with us and help keep these traditions alive!



Honor the Veterans • Celebrate the Culture • Strengthen the Community



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