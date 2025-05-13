Aparna & Nikhil Banka - Support for kids battling Cancer

1) Complimentary 8 tickets at the Gala 2) Recognition at the Gala 3) Support 10 kids & families for 3 months with free Accommodation, Medical Transportation, Food & Nutrition, Education for kids & Counselling 4) Platinum sponsorship for GRS (log on Flyer, logo on T-shirts on TOP & social media with paid sponsorship)
Gold Sponsorship
$6,750
1) Complimentary 6 tickets at the Gala 2) Recognition at the Gala 3) Support 3 kids & family for the entire duration of the treatment with free Accommodation, Medical Transportation, Food & Nutrition, Education for kids & Counselling 4) Logo on t-shirts for Gold Ribbon Strides & Log on Flyer
Silver Sponsorship
$4,500
1) Complimentary 4 tickets at the Gala 2) Recognition at the Gala 3)Support 2 kids & family with free Accommodation, Medical Transportation, Food & Nutrition, Education for kids & Counselling 4) Silver Sponsorship for GRS (Logo on flyer & logon on T-shirt)
