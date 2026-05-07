Hosted by

Doxie By Proxy Rescue Inc

About this event

Sales closed

APC 2026 Adopt-A-Palooza Auction

Pick-up location

5004 High Point Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407, USA

Wild Meadow Farms Egg Puffs for Dogs item
Wild Meadow Farms Egg Puffs for Dogs
$14

Starting bid

Three 2oz Bags of Wild Meadow Farms Egg Puffs for Dogs.


(1) Original Flavor

(1) Cheddar Cheese Flavor

(1) Peanut Butter Flavor

Wild Meadow Farms Egg Puffs for Cats item
Wild Meadow Farms Egg Puffs for Cats
$9

Starting bid

Three 1oz Bags of Wild Meadow Farms Egg Puffs for Cats.


(1) Just Egg Flavor

(1) Salmon Flavor

(1) Catnip Flavor

Instinct Pet Food Basket for Dogs item
Instinct Pet Food Basket for Dogs
$50

Starting bid

Four 16oz FreshRaw Meals for Dogs & a $50 Gift Card to All Pets Considered.


*Any available Instinct FreshRaw Proteins for Dogs.

RideUnited Class Passes item
RideUnited Class Passes
$60

Starting bid

5 Class Pack to RideUnited in Greensboro, North Carolina.


Address: 2105 W Cornwallis Dr E, Greensboro, NC 27408

Triad Pet Cremation Raffle Basket item
Triad Pet Cremation Raffle Basket
$10

Starting bid

Mystery Raffle from Triad Pet Cremation & Cemetery

Snuggle Bug Cat Care of GSO Gift Box item
Snuggle Bug Cat Care of GSO Gift Box
$10

Starting bid

Snuggle Bug Cat Mystery Gift Box

Pawzitive Designz Matching Human/Pet Set item
Pawzitive Designz Matching Human/Pet Set
$30

Starting bid

(1) Custom Dog Necklace

(1) Custom Dog Bracelet


*Made to order

arcBarks Raffle Basket item
arcBarks Raffle Basket
$25

Starting bid

(6) arcBark Treats for Dogs

(1) arcBark T-Shirt

Small Batch Dog Bundle item
Small Batch Dog Bundle
$80

Starting bid

(2) Bags of Freeze-Dried Raw

(2) Bags of Heart Treats

(1) Bone Broth

(1) Bag of Alaskan Code Treats

Purr Life Cat Resort & Grooming item
Purr Life Cat Resort & Grooming
$60

Starting bid

$100 Gift Card for Boarding and/or Grooming Services.

Best Friends Best & Biscuit Raffle Basket item
Best Friends Best & Biscuit Raffle Basket
$20

Starting bid

A beautiful basket full of dogs toys, treats & goodies from Best Friends Bed & Biscuit Boarding and Daycare Facility.

Chick Fil A Goodie Basket item
Chick Fil A Goodie Basket
$10

Starting bid

Everything a Chick Fil A lover needs in one basket!

Southern Element Dog Mom Necklaces item
Southern Element Dog Mom Necklaces
$25

Starting bid

Two Beautiful Dog Mom Necklaces from Southern Element.

Southern Element Cat Mom Necklaces item
Southern Element Cat Mom Necklaces
$25

Starting bid

Two Beautiful Cat Mom Necklaces from Southern Element.

Top Tails Adventure Walks for Dogs item
Top Tails Adventure Walks for Dogs
$160

Starting bid

Three Adventure Walks for you Dog with Top Tails Dog Walking and Pet Sitting in Greensboro.


*Must be within service area to take advantage of this deal!

2 Ruckus Climbing Gym Passes item
2 Ruckus Climbing Gym Passes
$20

Starting bid

Two Day Passes to Ruckus Climbing Gym in Greensboro, NC.

Small GRLCraft Goodie Bag item
Small GRLCraft Goodie Bag
$10

Starting bid

Bundle of 4 original GRLCraft art print cards with matching envelopes.


4 craftmix cocktail/mocktail sachets.


Post-it Notes with original GRLCraft Art Print.


Candy!

Medium GRLCraft Goodie Bag item
Medium GRLCraft Goodie Bag
$15

Starting bid

Canvas tote bag with original GRLCraft print of baby cow.


Plant people wondercalm gummies.

Large GRLCraft Goodie Bag item
Large GRLCraft Goodie Bag
$25

Starting bid

Children's book written by a local writer/artist.


"awesome sauce" cherry tomato grow kit in a can.


Siete strawberry & cream cookies.


Framed original GRLCraft print of Anakin the Rooster.

GardenSail Garden Cat Grass item
GardenSail Garden Cat Grass
$10

Starting bid

Does you cat love their grass? They will love the large Cat Grass from our very own Garden Sail Garden Cat Grass!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!