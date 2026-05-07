APC 2026 Adopt-A-Palooza Auction

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Starting bid
Three 2oz Bags of Wild Meadow Farms Egg Puffs for Dogs.
(1) Original Flavor
(1) Cheddar Cheese Flavor
(1) Peanut Butter Flavor
Starting bid
Three 1oz Bags of Wild Meadow Farms Egg Puffs for Cats.
(1) Just Egg Flavor
(1) Salmon Flavor
(1) Catnip Flavor
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Four 16oz FreshRaw Meals for Dogs & a $50 Gift Card to All Pets Considered.
*Any available Instinct FreshRaw Proteins for Dogs.
Starting bid
5 Class Pack to RideUnited in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Address: 2105 W Cornwallis Dr E, Greensboro, NC 27408
Starting bid
Mystery Raffle from Triad Pet Cremation & Cemetery
Starting bid
Snuggle Bug Cat Mystery Gift Box
Starting bid
(1) Custom Dog Necklace
(1) Custom Dog Bracelet
*Made to order
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(6) arcBark Treats for Dogs
(1) arcBark T-Shirt
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(2) Bags of Freeze-Dried Raw
(2) Bags of Heart Treats
(1) Bone Broth
(1) Bag of Alaskan Code Treats
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$100 Gift Card for Boarding and/or Grooming Services.
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A beautiful basket full of dogs toys, treats & goodies from Best Friends Bed & Biscuit Boarding and Daycare Facility.
Starting bid
Everything a Chick Fil A lover needs in one basket!
Starting bid
Two Beautiful Dog Mom Necklaces from Southern Element.
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Two Beautiful Cat Mom Necklaces from Southern Element.
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Three Adventure Walks for you Dog with Top Tails Dog Walking and Pet Sitting in Greensboro.
*Must be within service area to take advantage of this deal!
Starting bid
Two Day Passes to Ruckus Climbing Gym in Greensboro, NC.
Starting bid
Bundle of 4 original GRLCraft art print cards with matching envelopes.
4 craftmix cocktail/mocktail sachets.
Post-it Notes with original GRLCraft Art Print.
Candy!
Starting bid
Canvas tote bag with original GRLCraft print of baby cow.
Plant people wondercalm gummies.
Starting bid
Children's book written by a local writer/artist.
"awesome sauce" cherry tomato grow kit in a can.
Siete strawberry & cream cookies.
Framed original GRLCraft print of Anakin the Rooster.
Starting bid
Does you cat love their grass? They will love the large Cat Grass from our very own Garden Sail Garden Cat Grass!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!