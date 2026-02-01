Asia Pacific Culture and Identity

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Asia Pacific Culture and Identity

About this raffle

APCI x TuneinTokyo presents: Taeko Concert Raffle

Social Media Entry (Instagram)
Free

Must be following BOTH accounts on Instagram: @apci.usa And @tuneintokyoevents

https://www.instagram.com/apci.usa

https://www.instagram.com/tuneintokyoevents

Social Media Entry (Facebook)
Free

Must be following BOTH accounts on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/apcidotusa?

https://www.facebook.com/TuneInTokyoEvents?

Social Media Entry (Twitter | X)
Free

Must be following BOTH accounts on Twitter | X: apcidotusa and tuneintokyoclub

https://x.com/apcidotusa?s=21

https://x.com/tuneintokyoclub?s=21

Subscribe to the Mailing list! Entry
Free

Must be subscribing to BOTH mailing lists (located at bottom of homepage):

https://www.apciusa.org/

https://www.tuneintokyo.org/

Donation Receipt Entry
$2

For only $2 USD, you can receive an additional raffle ticket WITH a 2026 tax receipt for your donation!

Pay What You Can Entry
Pay what you can

Looking to make a difference? Join us with a ”Donate what you can” ticket! This supports both of our organizations, and continues to help us grow and offer similar opportunities and experiences to the local communities.

Add a donation for Asia Pacific Culture and Identity

$

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