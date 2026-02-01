APCI x TuneinTokyo presents: Taeko Concert Raffle

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About this raffle
Must be following BOTH accounts on Instagram: @apci.usa And @tuneintokyoevents
https://www.instagram.com/apci.usa
Must be following BOTH accounts on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/apcidotusa?
Must be following BOTH accounts on Twitter | X: apcidotusa and tuneintokyoclub
Must be subscribing to BOTH mailing lists (located at bottom of homepage):
For only $2 USD, you can receive an additional raffle ticket WITH a 2026 tax receipt for your donation!
Looking to make a difference? Join us with a ”Donate what you can” ticket! This supports both of our organizations, and continues to help us grow and offer similar opportunities and experiences to the local communities.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!