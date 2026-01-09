AP DANCE FESTIVAL INC

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AP DANCE FESTIVAL INC

About this event

APDF'26 Sponsorship

ENTHUSIAST item
ENTHUSIAST
$10,000

8 Tickets to APDF 2026

Name/Logo on Marketing and Promotional Materials

Invite to a Post Performance Reception

Invitation to Sunday Brunch with the Artists

APDF Swag

PATRON item
PATRON
$5,000

6 Tickets to APDF 2026

Name/Logo on Marketing and Promotional Materials

Invite to a Post Performance Reception

Invitation to Sunday Brunch with the Artists

APDF Swag

BENEFACTOR item
BENEFACTOR
$2,500

4 Tickets to APDF 2026

Name/Logo on Marketing and Promotional Materials

Invite to a Post Performance Reception

Invitation to Sunday Brunch with the Artists

APDF Swag

SUPPORTER item
SUPPORTER
$1,000

2 Tickets to APDF 2026

Name/Logo on Marketing and Promotional Materials

Invite to a Post Performance Reception

Invitation to Sunday Brunch with the Artists

APDF Swag

FRIEND item
FRIEND
$500

2 Tickets to APDF 2026

Invite to a Post Performance Reception

Exclusive discounts on APDF Merchandise

Add a donation for AP DANCE FESTIVAL INC

$

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