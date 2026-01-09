APDF'26 Sponsorship

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8 Tickets to APDF 2026
Name/Logo on Marketing and Promotional Materials
Invite to a Post Performance Reception
Invitation to Sunday Brunch with the Artists
APDF Swag
6 Tickets to APDF 2026
Name/Logo on Marketing and Promotional Materials
Invite to a Post Performance Reception
Invitation to Sunday Brunch with the Artists
APDF Swag
4 Tickets to APDF 2026
Name/Logo on Marketing and Promotional Materials
Invite to a Post Performance Reception
Invitation to Sunday Brunch with the Artists
APDF Swag
2 Tickets to APDF 2026
Name/Logo on Marketing and Promotional Materials
Invite to a Post Performance Reception
Invitation to Sunday Brunch with the Artists
APDF Swag
2 Tickets to APDF 2026
Invite to a Post Performance Reception
Exclusive discounts on APDF Merchandise
$
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