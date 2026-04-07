APEF Spring Concert Silent Auction

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Starting bid
For birthdays Sept. 1-15.
Starting bid
For birthdays Sept. 16-30.
Starting bid
For birthdays Oct. 1-15.
Starting bid
For birthdays Oct. 16-31.
Starting bid
Two spots available. For all birthdays in November. Please note the marquee will not be available Thanksgiving break. Any birthdays during that week will need to be scheduled before break.
Starting bid
Two spots available. For all birthdays in November. Please note the marquee will not be available Thanksgiving break. Any birthdays during that week will need to be scheduled before break.
Starting bid
For all birthdays in December. Please note the marquee will not be available Christmas break, Dec. 21-Jan. 4. Any birthdays during that period will need to be scheduled before break.
Starting bid
For birthday's January 1-15. Please note school doesn't resume until Jan. 6.
Starting bid
For birthday's Jan. 16-31
Starting bid
Two spots available. No marquee will be available Feb. 15-19.
Starting bid
Two spots available. No marquee will be available Feb. 15-19.
Starting bid
Two spots available. No marquee will be available March 25 - April 2.
Starting bid
Two spots available. No marquee will be available March 25 - April 2.
Starting bid
For birthday's April 1-15. No marquee messages will be available April 1-2.
Starting bid
For birthday's April 16-30.
Starting bid
For birthdays May 1-15
Starting bid
For birthdays May 16-31
Starting bid
Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.
Starting bid
Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.
Starting bid
Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.
Starting bid
Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.
Starting bid
Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.
Starting bid
Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.
Starting bid
Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.
Starting bid
Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.
Starting bid
Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.
Starting bid
Reserved seating for 4 people in the front row for 5th grade promotion and a single parking space.
Starting bid
Reserved seating for 4 people in the front row for 5th grade promotion and a single parking space.
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