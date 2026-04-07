Hosted by

Alamosa Park Educational Foundation

About this event

APEF Spring Concert Silent Auction

September 1-15 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthdays Sept. 1-15.

September 16-30 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthdays Sept. 16-30.

October 1-15 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthdays Oct. 1-15.

October 16-31 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthdays Oct. 16-31.

November Birthday Marquee (1)
$5

Starting bid

Two spots available. For all birthdays in November. Please note the marquee will not be available Thanksgiving break. Any birthdays during that week will need to be scheduled before break.

November Birthday Marquee (2)
$5

Starting bid

Two spots available. For all birthdays in November. Please note the marquee will not be available Thanksgiving break. Any birthdays during that week will need to be scheduled before break.

December Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For all birthdays in December. Please note the marquee will not be available Christmas break, Dec. 21-Jan. 4. Any birthdays during that period will need to be scheduled before break.

January 1-15 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthday's January 1-15. Please note school doesn't resume until Jan. 6.

January 16-31 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthday's Jan. 16-31

February Birthday Marquee (1)
$5

Starting bid

Two spots available. No marquee will be available Feb. 15-19.

February Birthday Marquee (2)
$5

Starting bid

Two spots available. No marquee will be available Feb. 15-19.

March Birthday Marquee (1)
$5

Starting bid

Two spots available. No marquee will be available March 25 - April 2.

March Birthday Marquee (2)
$5

Starting bid

Two spots available. No marquee will be available March 25 - April 2.

April 1-15 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthday's April 1-15. No marquee messages will be available April 1-2.

April 16-30 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthday's April 16-30.

May 1-15 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthdays May 1-15

May 16-31 Birthday Marquee
$5

Starting bid

For birthdays May 16-31

September Principal of the Day
$20

Starting bid

Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.

October Principal of the Day
$20

Starting bid

Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.

November Principal of the Day
$20

Starting bid

Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.

December Principal of the Day
$20

Starting bid

Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.

January Principal of the Day
$20

Starting bid

Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.

February Principal of the Day
$20

Starting bid

Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.

March Principal of the Day
$20

Starting bid

Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.

April Principal of the Day
$20

Starting bid

Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.

May Principal of the Day
$20

Starting bid

Principal for the Day at the monthly awards assembly.

5th Grade Promotion Reserved Seating & Parking (1)
$30

Starting bid

Reserved seating for 4 people in the front row for 5th grade promotion and a single parking space.

5th Grade Promotion Reserved Seating & Parking(2)
$30

Starting bid

Reserved seating for 4 people in the front row for 5th grade promotion and a single parking space.

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