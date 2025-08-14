APEX FRIENDSHIP HIGH SCHOOL BAND BOOSTERS INC

Offered by

APEX FRIENDSHIP HIGH SCHOOL BAND BOOSTERS INC

About this shop

Apex Friendship Band Boosters

Trip to BOA: Bus & Double Room item
Trip to BOA: Bus & Double Room
$338

Relax in your plush seat on an air conditioned bus as you are ferried to the Bands of America competition in Newark Delaware. Enjoy a bed in a double room at the Springhill Suites Marriot. Then read or nap as a profession driver delivers you back to Apex Friendship High School after a long weekend of volunteering for the band.

Trip to BOA: Hotel Only item
Trip to BOA: Hotel Only
$188

Who needs a comfortable seat on a quiet bus with a professional driver to chauffeur me to Newark and back? I'll get there on my own! Just give me my two nights in a double room.

Trip to BOA: Just the Bus item
Trip to BOA: Just the Bus
$150

We'll take you to Newark Delaware and bring you home. The rest is up to you. Enjoy Newark!

Bowling item
Bowling
$35

Select this if you'd like to participate in bowling on the trip to Newark. Includes bowling, shoes, and buffet dinner.

Bowling Buffet item
Bowling Buffet
$20

Select this if you'd just like to eat with the band at the bowling alley without wearing borrowed shoes. (Bowling not included)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!