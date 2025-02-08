A PKU diet consists of most fruits and vegetables as well as sugars, fats, and low protein starches while avoiding foods like meats, eggs, and dairy. Some individuals with PKU end up with diabetes based on this diet, which complicates treatment greatly especially since individuals with PKU must avoid Aspartame.
Avocado Sponsor
$100
1 in 23,930 people are born with PKU. Classical PKU is the most impacted individual with PKU. A classical PKU diet consists of approximately 3g of protein intake daily. Did you know that 1 avocado is about 3grams of protein?
