APF- Rib Fundraiser

1/2 Slab Rib Dinner
$20
🔥 Slow-Smoked BBQ Ribs Cooked low and slow to perfection, our ribs fall off the bone and are glazed with Dawg Sauce’s signature smoky-sweet BBQ sauce. 🥔 Two Homestyle Sides Choose from crowd favorites like: Baked Beans with a hint of sweetness Zesty Coleslaw, Macaroni Salad, or Potato Salad (Side options may vary based on availability.)
1/2 Chicken Dinner
$25
🔥 Slow-Smoked Tender 1/2 Chicken Dinner Prefer chicken? Enjoy juicy, flame-grilled BBQ chicken, seasoned just right and kissed by hickory smoke. 🥔 Two Homestyle Sides Choose from crowd favorites like: Baked Beans with a hint of sweetness Zesty Coleslaw, Macaroni Salad, or Potato Salad (Side options may vary based on availability.)
Full Slab Dinner
$35
Add a donation for All Phase Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!