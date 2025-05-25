APF- Rib Fundraiser

🔥 Slow-Smoked BBQ Ribs
Cooked low and slow to perfection, our ribs fall off the bone and are glazed with Dawg Sauce’s signature smoky-sweet BBQ sauce.
🥔 Two Homestyle Sides
Choose from crowd favorites like:
Baked Beans with a hint of sweetness
Zesty Coleslaw, Macaroni Salad, or Potato Salad
(Side options may vary based on availability.)
1/2 Chicken Dinner
$25
🔥 Slow-Smoked Tender 1/2 Chicken Dinner
Prefer chicken? Enjoy juicy, flame-grilled BBQ chicken, seasoned just right and kissed by hickory smoke.
🥔 Two Homestyle Sides
Choose from crowd favorites like:
Baked Beans with a hint of sweetness
Zesty Coleslaw, Macaroni Salad, or Potato Salad
(Side options may vary based on availability.)
Full Slab Dinner
$35
