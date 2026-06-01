Alliance of PKU Families

Offered by

Alliance of PKU Families

About this shop

APF Swag Shop

APF Trucker Cap w/ Leather Patch item
APF Trucker Cap w/ Leather Patch
$35

APF trucker cap in olive & black with leather patch

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PKU Awareness T-shirt item
PKU Awareness T-shirt
$20

PKU Awareness shirt with link to informational resources about PKU

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Camp Huber 2025 T-shirt item
Camp Huber 2025 T-shirt
$5

Leftover Camp Huber 2025 shirts. Select sizes only.

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Oscar's Birdie Bash T-shirt item
Oscar's Birdie Bash T-shirt
$5

Leftover shirts from Oscar's Birdie Bash golf fundraiser in 2025. Select sizes only

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Team APF Move Your Pheet Shirts item
Team APF Move Your Pheet Shirts
$5

Leftover shirts from Team APF during the 2025 Move Your Pheet fundraiser for the NPKUA. Select sizes only.

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APF Beach Towel item
APF Beach Towel
$10

Navy blue beach towel with APF logo

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Golf/Hand Towel item
Golf/Hand Towel
$5

Leftover golf/hand towels from Oscar's Birdie Bash in 2025

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APF Magnet item
APF Magnet
$1

APF magnet with QR code that leads to our website

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APF Shaker Bottle item
APF Shaker Bottle
$5

Shaker bottle with APF logo

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APF Pen item
APF Pen
$3

Ballpoint pen with APF logo

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Candy Cup item
Candy Cup
$1

APF cup loaded with lots of sweet treats

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Shipping item
Shipping
$10

Want us to ship it to you? Add this to your cart and share your shipping address and we'll ship it to your door.

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Add a donation for Alliance of PKU Families

$

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