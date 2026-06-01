APF Swag Shop

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About this shop
APF trucker cap in olive & black with leather patch
PKU Awareness shirt with link to informational resources about PKU
Leftover Camp Huber 2025 shirts. Select sizes only.
Leftover shirts from Oscar's Birdie Bash golf fundraiser in 2025. Select sizes only
Leftover shirts from Team APF during the 2025 Move Your Pheet fundraiser for the NPKUA. Select sizes only.
Navy blue beach towel with APF logo
Leftover golf/hand towels from Oscar's Birdie Bash in 2025
APF magnet with QR code that leads to our website
Shaker bottle with APF logo
Ballpoint pen with APF logo
APF cup loaded with lots of sweet treats
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