APL's Canine Christmas Raffle 2025

We are excited to offer two premium canine gift baskets, and we will be drawing one winner for each basket. Each basket is filled with high-quality items and services for both pets and their owners. The total estimated value of these basket is over $500.
The canine gift baskets Include:
Gift Certificates
- $150 pet photography gift certificate
- $150 PetSmart (Longview) dog training classes gift certificate
- $50 Karen’s Pampered Pups grooming certificate
- $50 pet portrait gift certificate
- $25 mobile nail trim session
Pet Essentials and Supplies
- Purina book bag
- Portable and standing dog bowls
- Leashes
- Bene Bone dog chews
- Upholstery brushes
- Forever stamps
Additional Items
- One-month BarkBox subscription
- Customized mug and tumbler
- “Merry Yeehaw” collection of bows and poop bags
These baskets offer a substantial combination of services, treats, and practical items—perfect for any dog lover. Enter for your chance to win a high-value bundle designed to pamper and support your canine companion.
*IMPORTANT* These donated services are for the Gregg & Harrison County area. If you are outside of these counties YOU CAN STILL PLAY! Winners will be contacted by phone and we'll coordinate the best way to get your basket to you.
