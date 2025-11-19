APL's Canine Christmas Raffle 2025

We are excited to offer two premium canine gift baskets, and we will be drawing one winner for each basket. Each basket is filled with high-quality items and services for both pets and their owners. The total estimated value of these basket is over $500.





The canine gift baskets Include:





Gift Certificates





$150 pet photography gift certificate

$150 PetSmart (Longview) dog training classes gift certificate

$50 Karen’s Pampered Pups grooming certificate

$50 pet portrait gift certificate

$25 mobile nail trim session









Pet Essentials and Supplies





Purina book bag

Portable and standing dog bowls

Leashes

Bene Bone dog chews

Upholstery brushes

Forever stamps









Additional Items





One-month BarkBox subscription

Customized mug and tumbler

“Merry Yeehaw” collection of bows and poop bags









These baskets offer a substantial combination of services, treats, and practical items—perfect for any dog lover. Enter for your chance to win a high-value bundle designed to pamper and support your canine companion.





*IMPORTANT* These donated services are for the Gregg & Harrison County area. If you are outside of these counties YOU CAN STILL PLAY! Winners will be contacted by phone and we'll coordinate the best way to get your basket to you.