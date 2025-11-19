APL's Feline Christmas Raffle 2025

Feline Gift Basket Raffle





We are excited to offer one deluxe Feline Gift Basket, and we will be drawing one winner. This basket is packed with premium products, gift certificates, and high-quality pet essentials. The total estimated value of this basket is over $400, making it an incredible opportunity for any cat owner or cat enthusiast.





This Feline Gift Basket Includes:





High-Value Items





Levoit Air Purifier

Pet carrier backpack

Black/white fold-out cat tent





Gift Certificates & Gift Cards





$50 pet portrait gift certificate

All Creatures Pet Sitting gift certificate

$40 Outback Steakhouse gift card

Gift certificate for one dozen customized cookies from Bloom Bakehouse

Tractor Supply gift card





Cat Care Essentials





Temptation cat treats

Cat hair brush

Kitty nail trimmers

Car upholstery brush





Custom & Specialty Items





Engraved paw-print water bowl

Customized tumbler

Kitty calendar and notepad

Handmade cat bow and poop bag set from Hairy Winston’s Boutique





This carefully curated basket offers a mix of practical essentials, specialty treats, and high-quality gifts for both cats and their owners. With its substantial total value and variety of items, this raffle is a unique opportunity to win an exceptional feline-themed package!





*IMPORTANT* Some of these donated services are for the Gregg & Harrison County area. If you are outside of these counties YOU CAN STILL PLAY! Winners will be contacted by phone and we'll coordinate the best way to get your basket to you.