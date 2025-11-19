APL's Feline Christmas Raffle 2025

Feline Gift Basket Raffle
We are excited to offer one deluxe Feline Gift Basket, and we will be drawing one winner. This basket is packed with premium products, gift certificates, and high-quality pet essentials. The total estimated value of this basket is over $400, making it an incredible opportunity for any cat owner or cat enthusiast.
This Feline Gift Basket Includes:
High-Value Items
- Levoit Air Purifier
- Pet carrier backpack
- Black/white fold-out cat tent
Gift Certificates & Gift Cards
- $50 pet portrait gift certificate
- All Creatures Pet Sitting gift certificate
- $40 Outback Steakhouse gift card
- Gift certificate for one dozen customized cookies from Bloom Bakehouse
- Tractor Supply gift card
Cat Care Essentials
- Temptation cat treats
- Cat hair brush
- Kitty nail trimmers
- Car upholstery brush
Custom & Specialty Items
- Engraved paw-print water bowl
- Customized tumbler
- Kitty calendar and notepad
- Handmade cat bow and poop bag set from Hairy Winston’s Boutique
This carefully curated basket offers a mix of practical essentials, specialty treats, and high-quality gifts for both cats and their owners. With its substantial total value and variety of items, this raffle is a unique opportunity to win an exceptional feline-themed package!
*IMPORTANT* Some of these donated services are for the Gregg & Harrison County area. If you are outside of these counties YOU CAN STILL PLAY! Winners will be contacted by phone and we'll coordinate the best way to get your basket to you.
