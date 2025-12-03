Apogee STEM Discovery Learning Academy

Hosted by

Apogee STEM Discovery Learning Academy

About this raffle

Ms. Pam’s Most Wonderful Time of the Year Holiday Raffle

Snowflake Wonder
$25

A charming single entry that captures the gentle magic of the season. Perfect for supporters who want to sprinkle a little holiday hope into the raffle.

Winter Magic Trio
$50
This includes 3 tickets

Three festive entries wrapped in winter enchantment. A lovely way to boost your chances while celebrating the joy and magic of the most wonderful time of the year.

Holiday Sparkle
$75
This includes 5 tickets

Five bright and cheerful entries that shimmer with possibility. Add a little extra sparkle to your holiday season — and to your chances of winning!

The Most Wonderful Experience
$100
This includes 8 tickets

Our premier holiday offering. Eight entries + BONUS magic to elevate your chances and embrace the spirit of the season. The ultimate way to experience the most wonderful time of the year!

SPONSOR - Season of Giving
$250

A sponsorship that spreads warmth, encouragement, and festive cheer to our students and classrooms.

SPONSOR - Joy & Cheer
$500

A sponsorship that helps bring joy, celebration, and opportunity to our school community during this magical time of year.

SPONSOR - The Most Wonderful
$1,000

A sponsorship that reflects a deep commitment to spreading joy, enriching our scholars’ experiences, and helping Apogee STEM Discovery Learning Academy shine during the most wonderful time of the year.

Add a donation for Apogee STEM Discovery Learning Academy

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!