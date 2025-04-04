Parent Teacher Organization Of Goddard
Apollo Bingo Night
1230 S 167th St W
Goddard, KS 67052, USA
1 Bingo Pack
$3
1 pack = 10 rounds of Bingo
5 Bingo Packs
$13
1 pack = 10 rounds of Bingo
10 Bingo Packs
$25
1 pack = 10 rounds of Bingo
1 Raffle Ticket
$1
Raffle tickets are good for our Bogg Bag Summer Fun Set and Student/Teacher breakfast raffle.
6 Raffle Tickets
$5
Raffle tickets are good for our Bogg Bag Summer Fun Set and Student/Teacher breakfast raffle.
15 Raffle Tickets
$10
Raffle tickets are good for our Bogg Bag Summer Fun Set and Student/Teacher breakfast raffle.
Bingo Dauber
$1
Bingo Dauber to play your best bingo!
