Apollo Color Run 2025

Single color packet
$2

Color packet to throw during your run through the course! Will be available for pick up at the Color Run.

Super cool sunglasses
$1

Super cool color sunglasses for the run! Will be available for pick up at the Color Run.

Youth Small Color Run T-shirt
$13

Apollo Adventure Color Run T-shirt
Youth Small. Will be delivered to the child's classroom before the Color Run.

Youth Medium Color Run T-shirt
$13

Apollo Adventure Color Run T-shirt
Youth Medium. Will be delivered to the child's classroom before the Color Run.

Youth Large Color Run T-shirt
$13

Apollo Adventure Color Run T-shirt
Youth Large. Will be delivered to the child's classroom before the Color Run.

Adult Small Color Run T-shirt
$13

Apollo Adventure Color Run T-shirt
Adult Small. Will be delivered to the child's classroom before the Color Run.

Adult Medium Color Run T-shirt
$13

Apollo Adventure Color Run T-shirt
Adult Medium. Will be delivered to the child's classroom before the Color Run.

Adult XL Color Run T-shirt
$13

Apollo Adventure Color Run T-shirt

Adult XL. Will be delivered to the child's classroom before the Color Run.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing