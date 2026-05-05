Hosted by

Parent Teacher Organization Of Goddard

About this event

Sales closed

Apollo Elementary Spring Silent Auction

Pick-up location

16158 Apollo St, Goddard, KS 67052, USA

PARKING SPOT 0 item
PARKING SPOT 0
$250

Starting bid

VIP Parking! Skip the pick up line for the entire 2026-2027 school year!!

VIP PARKING item
VIP PARKING
$250

Starting bid

VIP Parking! Front row parking and seating at all events, parties and concerts for the entire 2026-2027 school year!

Auction Basket #1 item
Auction Basket #1
$120

Starting bid

Valued over $380! Gift basket includes Panera-Bagels for a year, Scentsy warmer and scents, Chick-Fil-A eats & treats, Apollo Merch and more!

Auction Basket #2 item
Auction Basket #2
$110

Starting bid

Valued over $350! Gift basket includes Top Golf game play, Sedgwick County Zoo passes for 4, Chick-Fil-A eats & treats, Freddy's Frozen Custard eats & treats, Apollo Merch, Texas Roadhouse dinner for 2 with seasonings and more!

Auction Basket #3 item
Auction Basket #3
$130

Starting bid

Valued over $400! Gift basket includes family pack at Urban Air, family pack at Carousel Skate Center, Chicken and Pickle court time and appetizers, Chick-Fil-A merch, eats & treats and Apollo Merch!

Auction Basket #4 item
Auction Basket #4
$120

Starting bid

Valued over $380! Gift Basket includes brunch for 6 at Newport Grill, 2 day passes at the Cosmosphere, Pam's Luxe Box pamper set, Chick-Fil-A eats & treats, K Lane's gift card, Apollo Merch and more!

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