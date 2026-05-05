Apollo Elementary Spring Silent Auction

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Starting bid
VIP Parking! Skip the pick up line for the entire 2026-2027 school year!!
Starting bid
VIP Parking! Front row parking and seating at all events, parties and concerts for the entire 2026-2027 school year!
Starting bid
Valued over $380! Gift basket includes Panera-Bagels for a year, Scentsy warmer and scents, Chick-Fil-A eats & treats, Apollo Merch and more!
Starting bid
Valued over $350! Gift basket includes Top Golf game play, Sedgwick County Zoo passes for 4, Chick-Fil-A eats & treats, Freddy's Frozen Custard eats & treats, Apollo Merch, Texas Roadhouse dinner for 2 with seasonings and more!
Starting bid
Valued over $400! Gift basket includes family pack at Urban Air, family pack at Carousel Skate Center, Chicken and Pickle court time and appetizers, Chick-Fil-A merch, eats & treats and Apollo Merch!
Starting bid
Valued over $380! Gift Basket includes brunch for 6 at Newport Grill, 2 day passes at the Cosmosphere, Pam's Luxe Box pamper set, Chick-Fil-A eats & treats, K Lane's gift card, Apollo Merch and more!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!