Hosted by

The Jubilee Project

About this event

Apollo Nights "The Juneteenth Young Adult Experience" - Vendor Payment

Vendor Table Payment
$100

********** TABLE VENDORS INFORMATION *********


The Apollo Showcase officially opens at 5:45 PM and will conclude at approximately 9:30 PM.


Please note the following requirements for all participating vendors:

  • Setup:
    • All vendors must be fully set up by 4:30 PM.
    • Each Table Vendor will be provided 1 (six to eight foot) table and two chairs.
  • Vendor Classification:
    • Any vendor selling non-edible items that ONLY require table for display of products.
  • Vendor Requirements:
    • All table vendors are asked to remain until 9:30pm.
    • Vendors are welcome to remain open until guests leave the venue.
  • Pricing:
    • The registration fee is $100 for Table Vendor. EACH REGISTRATION IS ONLY GOOD FOR 1 (ONE) Table Vendor. If you have multiple table vendors, you must register each one.

NOTE: There will be no refunds unless the event is cancelled and NOT rescheduled. This event is scheduled to proceed rain or shine.

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