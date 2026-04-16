Apollo Nights "The Juneteenth Young Adult Experience" - Vendor Payment

********** TABLE VENDORS INFORMATION *********
The Apollo Showcase officially opens at 5:45 PM and will conclude at approximately 9:30 PM.
Please note the following requirements for all participating vendors:
- Setup:
- All vendors must be fully set up by 4:30 PM.
- Each Table Vendor will be provided 1 (six to eight foot) table and two chairs.
- Vendor Classification:
- Any vendor selling non-edible items that ONLY require table for display of products.
- Vendor Requirements:
- All table vendors are asked to remain until 9:30pm.
- Vendors are welcome to remain open until guests leave the venue.
- Pricing:
- The registration fee is $100 for Table Vendor. EACH REGISTRATION IS ONLY GOOD FOR 1 (ONE) Table Vendor. If you have multiple table vendors, you must register each one.
NOTE: There will be no refunds unless the event is cancelled and NOT rescheduled. This event is scheduled to proceed rain or shine.
********** TABLE VENDORS INFORMATION *********
The Apollo Showcase officially opens at 5:45 PM and will conclude at approximately 9:30 PM.
Please note the following requirements for all participating vendors:
- Setup:
- All vendors must be fully set up by 4:30 PM.
- Each Table Vendor will be provided 1 (six to eight foot) table and two chairs.
- Vendor Classification:
- Any vendor selling non-edible items that ONLY require table for display of products.
- Vendor Requirements:
- All table vendors are asked to remain until 9:30pm.
- Vendors are welcome to remain open until guests leave the venue.
- Pricing:
- The registration fee is $100 for Table Vendor. EACH REGISTRATION IS ONLY GOOD FOR 1 (ONE) Table Vendor. If you have multiple table vendors, you must register each one.
NOTE: There will be no refunds unless the event is cancelled and NOT rescheduled. This event is scheduled to proceed rain or shine.