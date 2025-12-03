Appalachian Pug Rescue 2026 Calendar

Celebrate the year ahead with the 2026 Appalachian Pug Rescue Calendar, featuring the pug who won our online community voting contest, alongside a full year of adorable rescue pugs. Each month showcases high-quality photos, heartwarming rescue stories, and joyful pug moments that highlight the impact of your support.





This calendar is perfect for pug lovers, supporters, and anyone who wants a daily reminder of the lives saved through APR. Every purchase helps fund medical care, rehabilitation, and forever homes for pugs in need.