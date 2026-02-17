Hosted by

Appcounsel

Appcounsel's Justice Gala Silent Auction

Private Chef Catered Dinner for 12 item
Private Chef Catered Dinner for 12
$1,000

Starting bid

Throw a private dinner party for 12! Pick the date and then sit back and enjoy! David Clements of Word of Mouth catering will prepare a delicious dinner of your choice at your residence in the DMV area. Bon appetit! https://www.wordofmouthcateringdc.com/

Two night get away to The Omni Homestead Hot Springs, VA item
Two night get away to The Omni Homestead Hot Springs, VA
$1,000

Starting bid

Pack your bags and head to The Homestead Mountain Resort! Enjoy two nights mid week to relax and rejuvenate! Take advantage of skiing, ice skating, tennis, pickleball, falconry, horseback riding, indoor/outdoor pools, water slides, a lazy river, the Homestead Spa and so much more!

$500 gift certificate for Spa Services item
$500 gift certificate for Spa Services
$350

Starting bid

Treat yourself to spa services of your choice, including Botox, facial peels and more! Get ready to feel fabulous with Seven Faces - AppCounsel’s favorite for aesthetics!! https://sevenfacesaesthetics.com/

Ravens Ray Lewis Signed Football item
Ravens Ray Lewis Signed Football
$300

Starting bid

Ravens Mark Andrews Signed Pro Bowl Football item
Ravens Mark Andrews Signed Pro Bowl Football
$275

Starting bid

Signed Commanders Jonathan Allen Jersey item
Signed Commanders Jonathan Allen Jersey
$250

Starting bid

Ravens Zay Flowers Signed Football item
Ravens Zay Flowers Signed Football
$200

Starting bid

Zay Flowers Signed Ravens Helmet item
Zay Flowers Signed Ravens Helmet
$250

Starting bid

Kyle Hamilton Ravens Practice Helmet item
Kyle Hamilton Ravens Practice Helmet
$250

Starting bid

Ravens Roquan Smith Signed Pro Bowl Football item
Ravens Roquan Smith Signed Pro Bowl Football
$200

Starting bid

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