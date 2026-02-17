Appcounsel's Justice Gala Silent Auction

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Throw a private dinner party for 12! Pick the date and then sit back and enjoy! David Clements of Word of Mouth catering will prepare a delicious dinner of your choice at your residence in the DMV area. Bon appetit! https://www.wordofmouthcateringdc.com/
Starting bid
Pack your bags and head to The Homestead Mountain Resort! Enjoy two nights mid week to relax and rejuvenate! Take advantage of skiing, ice skating, tennis, pickleball, falconry, horseback riding, indoor/outdoor pools, water slides, a lazy river, the Homestead Spa and so much more!
Starting bid
Treat yourself to spa services of your choice, including Botox, facial peels and more! Get ready to feel fabulous with Seven Faces - AppCounsel’s favorite for aesthetics!! https://sevenfacesaesthetics.com/
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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