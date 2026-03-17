🌸Apple Blossom Day 2026🌸

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About this event
Prince St, Red Hook, NY 12571
Food Vendor is $50
Considerations • Dutchess County Board of Health requires ALL FOOD VENDORS to have a FOOD PERMIT – No exceptions!! • Vendors need to supply their own power – no generators. • Check in time is 8 AM to 9:30 AM at parking lot next to Village Hall
Table and Tent
You supply your own table & tent (and power if you need it; no generators)
6' Table space to sell and display your wares (no tent) $25
You supply your own table (and power if you need it; no generators)
$
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