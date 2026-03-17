Red Hook Rotary Club

Hosted by

Red Hook Rotary Club

About this event

🌸Apple Blossom Day 2026🌸

Red Hook Village Parking Lot

Prince St, Red Hook, NY 12571

Food Vendor
$50

Food Vendor is $50

Considerations • Dutchess County Board of Health requires ALL FOOD VENDORS to have a FOOD PERMIT – No exceptions!! • Vendors need to supply their own power – no generators. • Check in time is 8 AM to 9:30 AM at parking lot next to Village Hall


10x10 Vendor Table With tent
$30

Table and Tent

You supply your own table & tent (and power if you need it; no generators)

Table
$25

6' Table space to sell and display your wares (no tent) $25

You supply your own table (and power if you need it; no generators)

Add a donation for Red Hook Rotary Club

$

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