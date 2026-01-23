Bridgeville Apple Scrapple Festival Inc

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Bridgeville Apple Scrapple Festival Inc

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Apple Scrapple Festival Sponsorship 2026

$4,000-Bandstand Sponsor
$4,000

Our Bandstand sponsor will receive a full color banner, promotional advertisement during the festival and on our website, and WBOC promotion. Full page color ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, Company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and 10’x20’ space on the corner of Delaware Ave & S. Cannon Street, and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your website.

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$2,500 Sponsor-Location Support item
$2,500 Sponsor-Location Support
$2,500

This sponsor opportunity will be


Full page color ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, Company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and 10’x15’ space on Delaware Ave. (if requested), and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website.

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$1,500 Sponsor-Half Page Ad item
$1,500 Sponsor-Half Page Ad
$1,500

Half-page B&W ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore. Company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website. A 10’x10’ space in Sponsorship Row, placement will be first come, first served.

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$750 Sponsor-Quarter Page Ad item
$750 Sponsor-Quarter Page Ad
$750

Quarter-page ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website.

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$500 Sponsor- Business Card Ad item
$500 Sponsor- Business Card Ad
$500

Business-card ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website.

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$300 or below- Patron Sponsor
Pay what you can

Patron listing in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website.

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