Apple Scrapple Festival Sponsorship 2026

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Our Bandstand sponsor will receive a full color banner, promotional advertisement during the festival and on our website, and WBOC promotion. Full page color ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, Company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and 10’x20’ space on the corner of Delaware Ave & S. Cannon Street, and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your website.
This sponsor opportunity will be
Full page color ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, Company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and 10’x15’ space on Delaware Ave. (if requested), and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website.
Half-page B&W ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore. Company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website. A 10’x10’ space in Sponsorship Row, placement will be first come, first served.
Quarter-page ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website.
Business-card ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website.
Patron listing in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your business website.
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