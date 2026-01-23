Apple Scrapple Festival Sponsorship 2026

Our Bandstand sponsor will receive a full color banner, promotional advertisement during the festival and on our website, and WBOC promotion. Full page color ad in our Festival Book, which will have a circulation of 15,000 copies distributed across the Eastern Shore, Company name on Sponsorship sign at the main stage and 10’x20’ space on the corner of Delaware Ave & S. Cannon Street, and a link from www.applescrapple.com to your website.