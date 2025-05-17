Apple Seeds Inc - It's Not Over Yet. More Items to Bid On.

From ICU Comm Group- Prince Signed Promotional Epiphone Guitar, not playable, given out during tour with Lenny Kravitz-song, "American Woman". Certificate of Authenticity included.
Contact: Tenikki Sesley, [email protected]
From ICU Comm Group- Prince Signed Promotional Epiphone Guitar, not playable, given out during tour with Lenny Kravitz-song, "American Woman". Certificate of Authenticity included.
Contact: Tenikki Sesley, [email protected]
Amazen Life Wellness Package
$85
Starting bid
1.5 hr Synergy Stone Massage, Aromatherapy or CBD enhancement, Wine or Hot Tea
Contact: Nikia Anderson, [email protected] Telephone: 901-826-3210
1.5 hr Synergy Stone Massage, Aromatherapy or CBD enhancement, Wine or Hot Tea
Contact: Nikia Anderson, [email protected] Telephone: 901-826-3210
Life Is A Canvas...Wear It!!!
$95
Starting bid
Unique Painted Jeans by GracMerci':
Consultation with designer to design Design your own pair of jeans (jeans not included).
Contact: Tenikki Sesley/[email protected]
Unique Painted Jeans by GracMerci':
Consultation with designer to design Design your own pair of jeans (jeans not included).
Contact: Tenikki Sesley/[email protected]
Teacher Appreciation basket filled with: Apple journal, bead kit, wooden block desk calendar, apple bookmark, "Best Teacher Ever" mug, "Thank You Teacher" appreciation cards and (2) apple coasters.
Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Teacher Appreciation basket filled with: Apple journal, bead kit, wooden block desk calendar, apple bookmark, "Best Teacher Ever" mug, "Thank You Teacher" appreciation cards and (2) apple coasters.
Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
We Love Our Teachers
$30
Starting bid
Teacher appreciation basket filled with: Apple journal and notebook, "Best Teacher Ever" mug, Apple Seeds' Coaster, (2) apple pens, apple sticky not dispenser, and magnet set.
Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Teacher appreciation basket filled with: Apple journal and notebook, "Best Teacher Ever" mug, Apple Seeds' Coaster, (2) apple pens, apple sticky not dispenser, and magnet set.
Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
JASPER Float Spa & Wellness
$200
Starting bid
The Digital Detox Wellness Experience (2 hours, 30 mins): (60) min - Jasper Signature Relaxation Massage (30) min - Infrared Sauna (15) min - Aromatherapy Rain Shower (30) min - Rest Therapy Session Calming Plant - infused Adaptogenic Wellness Shot https://jasperfloatspa.com/services/spa-day-packages/the-digital-detox-wellness-experience-150435847 To redeem your gift, bring card to JASPER FLOAT SPA $ WELLNESS; Call: (901)584-4810 or visit the website: https://jasperfloatspa.com/
The Digital Detox Wellness Experience (2 hours, 30 mins): (60) min - Jasper Signature Relaxation Massage (30) min - Infrared Sauna (15) min - Aromatherapy Rain Shower (30) min - Rest Therapy Session Calming Plant - infused Adaptogenic Wellness Shot https://jasperfloatspa.com/services/spa-day-packages/the-digital-detox-wellness-experience-150435847 To redeem your gift, bring card to JASPER FLOAT SPA $ WELLNESS; Call: (901)584-4810 or visit the website: https://jasperfloatspa.com/
Electric Fondue Pot
$35
Starting bid
Nostalgia 6-cup Electric Fondue Pot Set for Cheese and Chocolate, 6 Color-Coded Forks, Temperature Control, Stainless Steel.
Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Nostalgia 6-cup Electric Fondue Pot Set for Cheese and Chocolate, 6 Color-Coded Forks, Temperature Control, Stainless Steel.
Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]