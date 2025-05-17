Hosted by

Appleseeds Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Apple Seeds Inc - It's Not Over Yet. More Items to Bid On.

Pick-up location

2180 Union Ave, Memphis, TN 38104, USA

Prince - Signed Promotional Epiphone Guitar item
Prince - Signed Promotional Epiphone Guitar item
Prince - Signed Promotional Epiphone Guitar item
Prince - Signed Promotional Epiphone Guitar
$1,999

Starting bid

From ICU Comm Group- Prince Signed Promotional Epiphone Guitar, not playable, given out during tour with Lenny Kravitz-song, "American Woman". Certificate of Authenticity included. Contact: Tenikki Sesley, [email protected]
Amazen Life Wellness Package item
Amazen Life Wellness Package
$85

Starting bid

1.5 hr Synergy Stone Massage, Aromatherapy or CBD enhancement, Wine or Hot Tea Contact: Nikia Anderson, [email protected] Telephone: 901-826-3210
Life Is A Canvas...Wear It!!! item
Life Is A Canvas...Wear It!!! item
Life Is A Canvas...Wear It!!! item
Life Is A Canvas...Wear It!!!
$95

Starting bid

Unique Painted Jeans by GracMerci': Consultation with designer to design Design your own pair of jeans (jeans not included). Contact: Tenikki Sesley/[email protected]
Tequila Basket item
Tequila Basket
$60

Starting bid

Premium Tequila OCHO, Margarita Mix, w/Salt - basket included Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Vodka & Cocktail Shaker item
Vodka & Cocktail Shaker
$35

Starting bid

Ketel One Vodka and 6 pc Cocktail Shaker Set Contact: Tenikki Sesley: [email protected]
Washington Apple Recipe item
Washington Apple Recipe
$55

Starting bid

Washington Apple Recipe: Woodford Whiskey, Apple Schnapps, Cranberry Juice Cocktail and (2) 10oz glasses Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Napa Valley Merlot item
Napa Valley Merlot
$40

Starting bid

Napa Valley Merlot and Bookend Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Leon Spinks' autographed glove and photo item
Leon Spinks' autographed glove and photo item
Leon Spinks' autographed glove and photo
$650

Starting bid

Leon Spinks autographed glove and autographed "knock out" photo - fight against Muhammad Ali. Certificate of Authenticity included. Contact: Tenikki Sesley: [email protected]
Ali knocks out Liston item
Ali knocks out Liston item
Ali knocks out Liston
$1,200

Starting bid

Autographed Iconic Muhammad Ali and Sonny Liston "knockout" photo, 16 x 20, with Certificate of Authenticity - All American Sports and Rare Collectibles Inc. Contact: Tenikki Sesley/[email protected]
Green Apple Smirnoff item
Green Apple Smirnoff
$25

Starting bid

Smirnoff (750ml) - green apple with green apple jolly ranchers and apple coaster. Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Apple Seeds' Coaster Set item
Apple Seeds' Coaster Set item
Apple Seeds' Coaster Set
$25

Starting bid

A set (only 4) of Apple Seeds' Coasters. Contact: Tenikki Sesley: [email protected]
Teacher Appreciation item
Teacher Appreciation item
Teacher Appreciation item
Teacher Appreciation
$30

Starting bid

Teacher Appreciation basket filled with: Apple journal, bead kit, wooden block desk calendar, apple bookmark, "Best Teacher Ever" mug, "Thank You Teacher" appreciation cards and (2) apple coasters. Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
We Love Our Teachers item
We Love Our Teachers item
We Love Our Teachers
$30

Starting bid

Teacher appreciation basket filled with: Apple journal and notebook, "Best Teacher Ever" mug, Apple Seeds' Coaster, (2) apple pens, apple sticky not dispenser, and magnet set. Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
JASPER Float Spa & Wellness item
JASPER Float Spa & Wellness
$200

Starting bid

The Digital Detox Wellness Experience (2 hours, 30 mins): (60) min - Jasper Signature Relaxation Massage (30) min - Infrared Sauna (15) min - Aromatherapy Rain Shower (30) min - Rest Therapy Session Calming Plant - infused Adaptogenic Wellness Shot https://jasperfloatspa.com/services/spa-day-packages/the-digital-detox-wellness-experience-150435847 To redeem your gift, bring card to JASPER FLOAT SPA $ WELLNESS; Call: (901)584-4810 or visit the website: https://jasperfloatspa.com/
Electric Fondue Pot item
Electric Fondue Pot
$35

Starting bid

Nostalgia 6-cup Electric Fondue Pot Set for Cheese and Chocolate, 6 Color-Coded Forks, Temperature Control, Stainless Steel. Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Candle Warmer item
Candle Warmer
$35

Starting bid

TOACSUP Candle warmer lamp w/3 bulbs, adjustable height, dimmable with timer. Contact: Tenikki Sesley/[email protected]
Relax with Malibu item
Relax with Malibu
$45

Starting bid

Malibu White Rum w. Coconut Liqueur, glass tumbler and ice mold. Also includes: set of 4 (21oz) stemless glasses. Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Travel Set item
Travel Set
$25

Starting bid

French Connection (6pc) travel storage set, (2pc) pouch set, silicone travel bottles, mist bottle Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]
Napa Valley Gundlach Wine item
Napa Valley Gundlach Wine
$35

Starting bid

Napa Valley Gundlach Wine and (2) Red Series glasses Contact: Tenikki Sesley/ [email protected]

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!