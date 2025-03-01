Apple Valley Eagles Cooperstown Team's Silent Auction

D-Bat Burnsville Training Package (Retail value $380)
$100
Starting bid
Get baseball ready at D-Bat! Package includes three half-hour lessons with a professional instructor, three one-hour cage rentals, and five pitching machine credits (75 swings)!
Wine Tasting Experience at Total Wine (Retail value $500)
$150
Starting bid
Enjoy a wine tasting experience for up to 20 people provided by Total Wine.
Bidder must be 21+ years of age.
House of Comedy Tickets (Retail value $250)
$75
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of laughs with 8 tickets to House of Comedy
RF Moeller Gift Card (Retail value $250)
$75
Starting bid
Treat yourself to some new bling with a gift card to RF Moeller Jewelers
CancunCards Vacation Certificate #1 (Retail value $895)
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a vacation to Cancun for five days and four nights. Certificate includes accommodations at either Laguna Suites of the Ocean Spa Hotel. Package is valid for travel by two adults (age 30+) and two children under the age of 12.
Upon reserving travel dates, a $99 reservation fee plus $199 in hotel taxes must be paid.
Certificate is valid for accommodations only; however, winner can upgrade to an all-inclusive, add additional nights or other benefits. Learn more at cancuncards.com
CancunCards Vacation Certificate #2 (Retail value $895)
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a vacation to Cancun for five days and four nights. Certificate includes accommodations at either Laguna Suites of the Ocean Spa Hotel. Package is valid for travel by two adults (age 30+) and two children under the age of 12.
Upon reserving travel dates, a $99 reservation fee plus $199 in hotel taxes must be paid.
Certificate is valid for accommodations only; however, winner can upgrade to an all-inclusive, add additional nights or other benefits. Learn more at cancuncards.com
CancunCards Vacation Certificate #3 (Retail value $895)
$200
Starting bid
Enjoy a vacation to Cancun for five days and four nights. Certificate includes accommodations at either Laguna Suites of the Ocean Spa Hotel. Package is valid for travel by two adults (age 30+) and two children under the age of 12.
Upon reserving travel dates, a $99 reservation fee plus $199 in hotel taxes must be paid.
Certificate is valid for accommodations only; however, winner can upgrade to an all-inclusive, add additional nights or other benefits. Learn more at cancuncards.com
One Month Unlimited Free Yoga at YOGASIX (Retail value $159)
$50
Starting bid
Enjoy one month of unlimited free yoga at YOGASIX! Enjoy any of their six signature classes as often as you'd like for one month.
Tony Oliva Signed Baseball
$50
Starting bid
Own a piece of baseball history with this ball signed by the Minnesota Twins' own Tony Oliva! Comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Jensen's Food & Cocktails Gift Card (Retail value $150)
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a night out at Jensen's in Eagan.
Gift card redeemable through 11/30/25
gorjana Gift Card (Retail value $150)
$50
Starting bid
Effortless and elevated, gorjana offers a variety of jewelry to complement your personal style. Gift card redeemable through 12/31/25.
Four Vouchers to the Science Musuem (Retail value $140)
$50
Starting bid
Visit the Science Musuem of Minnesota for a day of family fun! Includes four individual vouchers.
Tony Olivia HOF Package
$75
Starting bid
Own your own piece of baseball history with this package of items signed by the Minnesota Twins own Tony Oliva! Includes a signed poster, baseball and bobblehead.
