Apple Valley Volunteer Fire Department Association

Apple Valley Volunteer Fire Department Association's Silent Art Auction

1777 N Meadowlark Dr, Apple Valley, UT 84737, USA

Folk Art Print by Pine Bones
$40

11" by 14" folk art print.

Framed Cactus Print by Rachel Mangan
$60

13.5" by 17.5" framed watercolor print.

Beaded necklace by Janet Prentice
$100

Hand crafted purple floral beaded necklace by local artist Janet Pentice.

Framed photograph by John Slot
$200

23" by 17" framed photograph print.

Ceramic mug by Samantha Covington
$75

12 ounce stoneware ceramic mug.

One of a kind, food safe, microwave safe and dishwasher safe.

Bracelet by Samantha Covington
$30

Glass pearls and pips bracelet. 7" with a 2" extension.

