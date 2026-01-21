Apples ETC. Fundraiser by Pagels PTA

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About this event
It begins with an expolsive sensation of caramel and then rolled in mounds of Krispies and peanut butter morsels. It is finally submerged in our creamy Swiss milk chocolate. Absolutely Delicious!!!
Coated with caramel and dunked in rich Swiss milk chocolate. We finish it with a white chocolate cascading drizzle. Pure simplicity!
If you love coconut and chocolate, this is a MUST TRY! Dipped in caramel and Swiss milk chocolate. It's then covered in our sweet and crunchy coconut.
Our Heath apple is defined by its incredible buttery flavor. It is dipped in caramel and Swiss chocolate and covered with chopped Heath bar pieces.
Oreo on an apple? You bet we do!! Dipped in caramel and Swiss chocolate and then it is rolled in mounds of crushed Oreo cookie pieces. A pure chocolate explosion!
Dipped in our creamy caramel and then coated with pretzel pieces. We then submerge the apple in our Swiss milk chocolate. Sweet and Salty to the extreme!
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