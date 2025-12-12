Appleton Public Montessori Association's Masquerade Ball Silent Auction

Hosted by
Escape to the shores of Lake Michigan with a stunning 6‑night, 7‑day stay in this 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom beautiful lake house in Manitowoc August 2-8th, 2026. This serene retreat offers the perfect blend of relaxation, natural beauty, lakeside adventure with a private beach and on-site hot tub.
Wake up to breathtaking sunrises over the water, enjoy long walks along the shoreline, and unwind in a peaceful setting that feels worlds away — yet is just a short drive from home. Whether you’re sipping coffee on the deck, exploring Manitowoc’s charming waterfront, or simply soaking in the quiet, this getaway promises rest, renewal, and unforgettable memories.
Perfect for a family vacation, couples’ retreat, or weeklong escape with friends, this generous donation offers the rare chance to enjoy Lake Michigan living at its finest.
Your dream lakefront week awaits!
(sleeps 6, 3 queen beds)
Valued at $3000.
Experience the passion, power, and artistry of Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center!
These two tickets offer an unforgettable night of music, movement, and storytelling from one of the nation’s premier flamenco companies. Known for their electrifying choreography, live musicians, and emotionally rich performances, Flamenco Vivo brings the heart of Spanish culture to the PAC stage in a way that leaves audiences breathless.
Whether you’re a longtime lover of dance or simply craving a night of world‑class artistry, this performance promises intensity, beauty, and soul‑stirring energy. Treat yourself (and a guest!) to an evening that will ignite your senses and stay with you long after the final note.
Bid boldly — this is a night you won’t want to miss.
Dinner certificate - $100 to Apollon.
Our Story – Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana
Valued at $165.
Transform your home into a sparkling sanctuary with a professional consultation and a basic 3-hour home cleaning service! 🌟
Bid on this incredible offer and experience the joy of a pristine, organized living space without lifting a finger. The expert MS.Cleanfreak team will tackle those hard-to-reach spots, leaving your home fresh, clean, and rejuvenated. Whether you're preparing for a special event or simply want to enjoy a tidy home, this service is the perfect solution.
Don't miss out on the chance to pamper your home and simplify your life—place your bid today! 🧼🏡
Valued at $125.
After your spa escape, continue the evening just steps away with a $100 gift card to Lion's Tail Brewery in the same building. Sip craft brews, share a flight, or unwind with a cozy drink — the perfect way to round out your night of connection and calm.
This package blends tranquility, pampering, and local flavor into one extraordinary experience. Bid generously and give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of pure relaxation.
Valued at $345!
🎨 Private Printmaking Class for 10 with Artist Erin Kaczkowski of Bite Sized Studio
Unlock your creativity with an exclusive printmaking experience led by local WI artist Erin Kaczkowski of Bite Size Studio. This private class for up to 10 guests offers a hands‑on introduction to the art of printmaking.
Erin will guide your group step‑by‑step through the process — from designing your image to carving, inking, and pulling your own prints. Whether you’re a seasoned artist or a total beginner, you’ll leave with beautiful handmade pieces and a deeper appreciation for this timeless craft.
Perfect for a friends’ night out, team gathering, birthday celebration, or creative retreat, this workshop blends artistry, learning, and laughter into one unforgettable experience.
Bid on this unique opportunity to create something meaningful together — and take home artwork you’ll treasure.
Valued at $250.
Four years ago, Dr. Diego Benitez moved from Los Angeles to the Fox Valley to continue his career in the beverage industry. Along with his family and an espresso machine, he brought decades of passion for the science of drink. With a PhD in Chemistry, Diego offers a unique perspective on how molecules interact, giving him fascinating insights into fermentation and sensory science.
Though he skipped the formal suit and tie of a restaurant floor, Diego holds the advanced WSET Level 3 Award in Wines. This certification signifies expert-level blind tasting skills, allowing him to identify a wine’s varietal, region, and quality just by taste.
Diego is funny, charming, and a natural teacher. He will lead you and 5 friends through a curated tasting of 5 different wines at Mondo! on the River in Appleton). No prior knowledge is required—Diego customizes the level to the group.
You will also learn practical tricks for navigating wine menus and finding the best value bottles for any occasion.
Includes: Tasting for 6 people (Winner + 5 friends)
Duration: 1.5 – 2 hours
Scheduling: The winner will be contacted to schedule the session.
Valued at $400.
Overview: This is an eclectic lineup that leans heavily into "New World" richness (Paso Robles, Napa) with one iconic "Old World" benchmark (Châteauneuf-du-Pape).
Note on Vintages: Several of these wines (the 2008s and 2009) are significantly aged.These wines with 15+ years in the bottle will have traded their fresh flavors and aromas for "tertiary" notes like leather, dried leaves, and spice. Treat the corks gently, some may be brittle and fall apart if not carefully extracted!
Total Estimated Value of Lineup: ~$385 - $445
1. Domaine du Pegau | Châteauneuf-du-Pape Cuvée Réservée (2012)
Region: Rhône Valley, France
Variety: Grenache (~80%), Syrah, Mourvèdre, and other permitted varieties.
ABV: ~14%
Retail Price: $90 – $110 (Highly sought after; price has appreciated since release.)
Technical Note: Pegau is the definition of "Old School." They do not destem their grapes (whole cluster fermentation) and age the wine in massive, old oak foudres. This technique preserves the rustic, spicy soul of the region.
Tasting Profile:
2. Austin Hope | Syrah (2008)
Region: Paso Robles, California
Variety: 100% Syrah
ABV: ~15.5%
Estimated price: $65 – $85 (The 2008 vintage is a rare library wine.)
Technical Note: Sourced from the Hope family's high-density vineyards in the Templeton Gap, where cool marine breezes moderate the intense Paso heat. This wine saw significant time in French oak, contributing to its dense structure.
Tasting Profile:
3. Girard | Old Vine Zinfandel (2008)
Region: Napa Valley, California
Variety: Zinfandel blend (often includes Petite Sirah/Alicante Bouschet)
ABV: 15%
Estimated price: $35 – $55 (The 2008 vintage is a rare library wine.)
Technical Note: Sourced from vines averaging 75+ years old (at the time of harvest). Old vines produce fewer grapes, but those grapes have concentrated flavor and natural intensity.
Tasting Profile:
4. Carhartt Vineyard | Sangiovese (2015)
Region: Santa Ynez Valley, California
Variety: Sangiovese
ABV: ~14.5%
Estimated price: $55 – $75 (Hard to find outside the winery/club.)
Technical Note: Produced by the Carhartt family (yes, relation to the clothing brand, but a distinct winemaking entity). Santa Ynez is one of the few places in CA where Sangiovese shines due to the high diurnal shift (hot days, very cold nights).
Tasting Profile:
5. Tablas Creek | Côtes de Tablas Blanc (2020)
Region: Adelaida District, Paso Robles, California
Variety: 38% Viognier, 32% Grenache Blanc, 22% Marsanne, 8% Roussanne.
ABV: 12.5%
Estimated price: $35 – $50 (Widely available.)
Technical Note: Tablas Creek is the pioneer of Rhône varieties in California (partnered with Château de Beaucastel). This blend mimics the whites of the Southern Rhône. It uses wild yeast and is aged in stainless steel and neutral oak to preserve freshness.
Tasting Profile:
6. Ferrari-Carano | Eldorado Noir (2009)
Region: Russian River Valley, California
Variety: 100% Black Muscat (Muscat Hamburg)
ABV: ~13.5%
Estimated price: $45 – $60 Half Bottle 375ml (Very rare dessert wine.)
Technical Note: A rare dark purple dessert wine that tastes like berries and chocolate. . The fermentation is stopped early to leave residual sugar, resulting in a sweet red wine.
Tasting Profile:
Total estimated value of lineup ~$385 - $445
This certificate entitles the bearer to a one-year membership to The Building for Kids for 2 adults and their children. Valued at $190.
Brighten your home with the vibrant beauty of our 4-Week Fresh Flower CSA Bouquet from Little Sweet Flower Farm in Larsen, WI.🌸
Bid on this delightful item and enjoy a stunning arrangement of fresh, locally sourced flowers each week for four weeks. Expertly crafted by owner Alyssa Baumhardt, each bouquet is designed to showcase the best blooms of the season, bringing color, fragrance, and joy to any space. Whether you want to treat yourself or surprise a loved one, this is a wonderful opportunity to experience the elegance and charm of farm-fresh flowers. Don't miss out—place your bid now and let nature's beauty flourish in your home! 🌼🌷
About Little Sweet Flower Farm:
Little Sweet Flower Farm is a Wisconsin Native plant nursery and cut flower farm that's dedicated to regenerative and sustainable farming practices. They operate chemical-free, focusing on soil health and biodiversity through methods like no-dig farming, cover crops, natural composting, and worm farming.
This item is valued at $112.00.
🌿 VALLEY HARDSCAPES, LLC – GIVING BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY! 🌿
We are proud to support Appleton Public Montessori School’s Gala Event by donating a $1,000 voucher toward any of our services.
📢 BID ON THIS INCREDIBLE OFFER to transform your outdoor space while supporting a great cause!
💬 FREE CONSULTATION & ESTIMATE!
Interested in the voucher? We’ll provide a complimentary consultation before you bid, so you know exactly how you can use it to enhance your property!
OUR SERVICES:
✔️ Hardscape Construction
✔️ Softscapes
✔️ Outdoor Structures
✔️ Low Voltage Lighting
✔️ Landscape Design
✔️ Water Features
🔗 Follow us on Facebook: Valley Hardscapes, LLC
📞 Call us at: 920-740-7384
Join us in making a difference while creating the outdoor space of your dreams! 🌟
Hurry and bid on this one-of-a-kind storage solution that transforms unused space into a magical library for your child’s favorite stories. Expertly crafted this unique rack is designed to fit seamlessly behind any standard door, providing adjustable compartments that cater to books of all sizes while keeping the room neat and inviting.
Every detail of this piece is custom built with care, ensuring outstanding durability with a clean esthetic. Imagine a secret nook where your child can explore a world of literature—a hidden treasure trove that adds both function and character to your home. Bid on this exclusive auction item and give your little bookworm a personal haven that inspires reading and celebrates creativity. Piece will come in natural wood, unpainted.
Valued at $200.
Elevate your home or landscape project to new heights with an incredible $500 off your next project from DGS Handyman Services! 🌟 Bid on this fantastic silent auction item and turn your renovation dreams into reality. Whether it's a stunning garden makeover, a fresh coat of paint, or an entire basement remodel, DGS Handyman Services has you covered with their expertise and craftsmanship. Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to enhance your living space and add value to your property. Place your bid now and watch your vision come to life! 🛠️🏡
dgshandyman.com
Valued at $500.
Autographed Green Bay Packers Football
This is your chance to own a piece of Packers history! This football, signed by members of the legendary Green Bay Packers, is the ultimate collector’s item for any fan of the green and gold. Whether you’re a die-hard Cheesehead or a casual football enthusiast, this exclusive keepsake is sure to be the centerpiece of your collection.
Display it proudly as a symbol of your love for one of the most iconic teams in NFL history. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary opportunity to bring the spirit of Lambeau Field home! Bid high and show your Packers pride! 🏈💚💛 Note: Display case not included in auction.
1 Hour Float AND 45 minute Fire and Ice gift cards
60 Minute Float Journey-
A 1 hour relaxing and meditative float in a private sensory deprivation tank. Choose between the Float Light Cabin, Star Light Cabin, Orb Light Pod, or Star Ship Pod.
Floating Light is a revolutionary form of Mental, Physical and Spiritual Therapy, a place where you disconnect with the chaotic external world and reconnect with your innermost consciousness. Immerse yourself in the Midwest’s Largest custom built Float Cabins or try the world's first Orb Light pod, featuring the lowest barrier of entry of any Float Pod in the world.
Our suites accommodate the introspective traveler with pure Sensory Deprivation or those looking to relax, decompress and ease the mind and body by Floating Light in our custom blend of Epsom salts.
*First-time guests MUST arrive 30 minutes prior to scheduled appointment time.
45 Minute 🔥 Fire & Ice 🧊 "Contrast Therapy" -
Contrast therapy is a series of brief, repeated immersions in cold water and short sauna sessions, alternating between hot and cold temperatures. Research supports the use of contrast hydrotherapy to lessen muscle fatigue and to decrease pain, swelling, and lactic acid buildup and produce an effect of immense clean-feeling energy and overall wellbeing.
The Cold Plunge is set at about 45 degrees and the Traditional Sauna is set just under 200 degrees with the option to create steam with water.
The fire and Ice Suite can accommodate up to 2 Guests, you can book individually or add a friend for only $30!
Plus-One can be booked in the corresponding room on the right side of the booking interface.
Please let us know that you are bringing a guest, the additional charge will be added upon check-in.
This package is valued at $148.
Capture the essence of your family's love and togetherness with our exclusive family portrait session up for bid! 📸
This silent auction item includes a 1-hour session with a professional photographer, ensuring you get beautiful, high-quality shots of your cherished moments. Enjoy the added benefit of digital prints, complete with expert editing and minor touch-ups for up to 10 photos. Plus, you'll receive a release to print, allowing you to share and display your stunning family portraits however you like. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to preserve your family's memories—place your bid now and let your story shine through!
NOTE: this package does not include printed prints.
🌟This package is valued at $375.00!
Yoga Elements – 5‑Class Package + Atha Wellness – $60 Gift Card + misc. self-care tools
Give yourself (or someone you love) the gift of balance and renewal. Begin with a 5‑class package to Yoga Elements, where skilled instructors guide you through grounding movement, breathwork, and mindful practice suitable for every level. It’s a beautiful way to reset, strengthen, and reconnect.
Then continue your wellness journey with a $60 gift card to Atha Wellness, a serene Yoga, Pilates, and Meditation Studio dedicated to cultivating presence and whole‑body wellbeing. Explore classes that build strength and flexibility, deepen mindfulness, and support a more centered daily rhythm.
Also includes a Beyond Yoga pocket infinity scarf, an acupressure mat, 3-pack of resistance bands, 1 pair of weighted hand gloves, a 4-pack of Pilates socks, 2 L'Occitane hand creams, a set of bath bombs, lavender-scented yoga mat cleaner, and a book on self-care.
A thoughtful pairing for anyone seeking calm, clarity, and a nourishing mind–body experience.
Valued at $250.
Celebrate togetherness, storytelling, and simple comforts with this heartwarming gift basket by Care Patrol Fox Valley. Gather around the table for a round of Ticket to Ride, the beloved strategy game that brings out friendly competition and plenty of laughs.
Then slow things down with two beautifully designed keepsake books — “My Grandpa, In His Own Words” and “My Grandma, In Her Own Words.” These guided journals invite grandparents to share memories, wisdom, and stories that become treasured family heirlooms.
To round out the experience, enjoy a jar of Lindt truffles and a soothing box of peppermint tea, perfect for cozy evenings spent connecting, reminiscing, and savoring sweet moments.
A thoughtful bundle for families who love games, stories, and time well spent together.
Donated by https://carepatrol.com/fox-cities/
Valued at $100
🌱 The Wellness Way New Patient Package
Comprehensive Wellness Assessment • Spinal Films • Allergy Testing
Package Value: $758
Experience a truly holistic approach to health with this Wellness Certificate from The Appleton Wellness Way, one of the area’s premier chiropractic and wellness clinics. This package provides an in‑depth look at your overall wellbeing through a combination of advanced diagnostics and personalized care.
Your certificate includes:
This comprehensive evaluation offers valuable insight into your body’s unique needs and supports a proactive path toward better health and balance.
Wellness Center – The Wellness Way
This package is valued at $758.
🧗♀️Adventure Awaits: 10‑Person Group Climbing Pass
Perfect for Friends, Families, or Team Outings
Looking for an active (and seriously fun) way to spend time with your favorite people? Whether you're brand‑new to climbing or already obsessed, this 10‑Person Group Pass offers an unforgettable shared adventure.
Climbing delivers:
It’s the perfect excuse to gather your crew, try something new, and enjoy a memorable day of movement and laughter.
This package is valued at $180.
💦 Dive Into Confidence: Wisconsin Swim Academy Class Package
Give your swimmer a strong start with this one-month class package from Wisconsin Swim Academy, a trusted local leader in water safety and skill development. Their certified instructors create a supportive, engaging environment where swimmers of all ages can learn, grow, and thrive in the water.
This package offers:
Whether your child is just getting comfortable in the water or ready to refine their strokes, Wisconsin Swim Academy delivers high‑quality lessons that build lifelong skills.
This basket also includes a swag bundle featuring fun swim-themed goodies like towels, a t-shirt, swim diaper, goggles, candle, and more.
A fantastic opportunity for families who value safety, confidence, and active fun.
Wisconsin Swim Academy | Fox Cities Swim Academy
This package is valued at $170.
Everything you need to make Valentine’s Day extra sweet!
Start with coffee from Copper Rock Coffee ($20 gift card), then indulge in 2 lbs of chocolates from Hughes' Chocolates of Oshkosh and brownies for two from Harvest Moon Artisan, plus a $25 bakery gift card for a future treat.
Set the mood in the evening with a hand-poured ylang-ylang candle, a cozy Valentine’s plush blanket, and a bottle of Seis de Luberri 2022 Tempranillo to enjoy together.
Keep the romance going with a couples card game, a heart-shaped ceramic bowl, and 35 scratch-off date night ideas for year-round connection.
A perfect bundle for couples who love sweet treats, cozy nights, and meaningful time together.
This package is valued at $140.
Enjoy a weekend of family adventures with a family pass to Bookworm Gardens, 4 basic jump passes to Urban Air, 4 Culver's basket coupons, a $25 gift card to The Fire art studio, Charades for Kids, and a Disney Codenames game.
This package is valued at $200.
Cast off for an unforgettable day on the water with a 5-hour charter fishing trip from Lake Effect Charters in Sheboygan, WI. Whether you're a seasoned angler or trying fishing for the first time, this guided experience offers the chance to reel in big catches while enjoying beautiful views of Lake Michigan.
Perfect for a fun outing with friends, family, or fellow fishing enthusiasts.
Please note that gratuity is not included.
This package is valued at $650.
Spoil your pup with a bundle of tail-wagging goodies! This gift set includes fun dog toys, tasty treats, and a comfy dog bed for the ultimate mix of playtime and snuggle time.
Perfect for pampering your four-legged best friend with comfort, fun, and a little extra love.
This package is valued at at $185.
Treat your favorite feline to a bundle of fun!
This gift basket is filled with cat toys and tasty treats to keep curious kitties entertained and pampered.
A purr-fect pick for cat parents who love spoiling their furry friends.
This package is valued at $125.
Perfect for food lovers and gracious hosts, this delicious bundle includes a bottle of Silverado Vineyards 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, fresh-baked sourdough bread (ingredients: flour, water & sea salt), basil flavored extra virgin olive oil, and Neapolitan herb balsamic vinegar.
Add charm and beauty to any kitchen with a solid wood cutting board, custom embroidered hand towel, expandable wooden trivet, two hand-beaded serving spoons (slotted and regular), mason jar labeling kit, and a weighted "home sweet home" fabric door stop. Use the included $30 Festival Foods gift card to round out your next gathering.
This package is valued at $170
Make bath time extra fun with this adorable kids bundle! Wrap up warm in a soft hooded bath towel, then enjoy playful pampering with bath goodies from Lush. This Yog Nog body spray and shower gel duo is a fan-favorite - full of sugar, spice and everything nice.
After getting squeaky clean, keep the fun going with a foam stacking game that’s perfect for little hands and big imaginations.
A sweet mix of cozy comfort, gentle self-care, and playful fun.
This package is valued at $50.
Treat yourself (or someone special) to the ultimate at-home spa experience! Enjoy peaceful moments with a candle and soothing body scrubber, paired with a journal for reflection and calm.
This basket also includes a Lush Relax Gift - a quartet of relaxing bath and body essentials featuring calming lavender for a serene soak or shower session.
A perfect blend of self-care, comfort, and relaxation.
This package is valued at $85.
Bring the feeling of a seaside escape home with this refreshing, ocean-inspired gift set. Sip and relax with a cozy mug and tropical Arbonne Botaniques Coconut care, then treat yourself to beach-fresh favorites from Lush.
Includes the “Splash” gift set featuring Zesty Body Spray, Ocean Salt face & body scrub, Dirty Springwash Shower Gel, and Outback Mate Soap, plus a Sea Spray hair mist for effortless, breezy texture.
A candle adds the perfect calming touch to complete your coastal reset.
A revitalizing bundle of sunny scents, fresh skin care, and laid-back beach vibes.
This basket is valued at $140.
Channel effortless retro style with this fun, feel-good bundle. Sip your favorite drink from a stylish mug, throw on a pair of sunglasses, and enjoy a beautifully scented Lush soap for a little everyday luxury.
Add warmth and ambiance with a soothing candle, then treat yourself to something special with a $50 gift card to Acre Vintage — the perfect spot for unique, timeless finds.
A charming mix of throwback style, cozy touches, and self-care.
This package is valued at $90.
