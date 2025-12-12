Appleton Public Montessori Association's Masquerade Ball Silent Auction

Overview: This is an eclectic lineup that leans heavily into "New World" richness (Paso Robles, Napa) with one iconic "Old World" benchmark (Châteauneuf-du-Pape).



Note on Vintages: Several of these wines (the 2008s and 2009) are significantly aged.These wines with 15+ years in the bottle will have traded their fresh flavors and aromas for "tertiary" notes like leather, dried leaves, and spice. Treat the corks gently, some may be brittle and fall apart if not carefully extracted!



Total Estimated Value of Lineup: ~$385 - $445



1. Domaine du Pegau | Châteauneuf-du-Pape Cuvée Réservée (2012)



Region: Rhône Valley, France



Variety: Grenache (~80%), Syrah, Mourvèdre, and other permitted varieties.



ABV: ~14%



Retail Price: $90 – $110 (Highly sought after; price has appreciated since release.)



Technical Note: Pegau is the definition of "Old School." They do not destem their grapes (whole cluster fermentation) and age the wine in massive, old oak foudres. This technique preserves the rustic, spicy soul of the region.



Tasting Profile:

Nose: A powerhouse of "garrigue" (wild French herbs like thyme and lavender), black plum, smoked meat, and old leather. You may detect a "barnyard" funk—this is classic Pegau.

Palate: Full-bodied but not heavy. Expect ripe black cherry fruit evolved into dried figs and tapenade (olive paste), with a dusty, pepper-crusted finish.

Status: Prime Drinking Window. 2012 was a classic vintage that is drinking beautifully right now.

2. Austin Hope | Syrah (2008)



Region: Paso Robles, California



Variety: 100% Syrah



ABV: ~15.5%



Estimated price: $65 – $85 (The 2008 vintage is a rare library wine.)



Technical Note: Sourced from the Hope family's high-density vineyards in the Templeton Gap, where cool marine breezes moderate the intense Paso heat. This wine saw significant time in French oak, contributing to its dense structure.



Tasting Profile:

Nose: Intense and brooding. Look for blackberry jam, asphalt/tar, violet flowers, and vanilla bean from the oak.

Palate: Massive and fleshy. Even at this age, it should retain a core of sweet dark fruit (cassis, blueberry), layered with savory notes of bacon fat and black pepper.

Status: Late Stage. Syrah can age well, and 2008 is plenty of age. Drink immediately after opening; decanting might oxidize it too quickly.

3. Girard | Old Vine Zinfandel (2008)



Region: Napa Valley, California



Variety: Zinfandel blend (often includes Petite Sirah/Alicante Bouschet)



ABV: 15%



Estimated price: $35 – $55 (The 2008 vintage is a rare library wine.)



Technical Note: Sourced from vines averaging 75+ years old (at the time of harvest). Old vines produce fewer grapes, but those grapes have concentrated flavor and natural intensity.



Tasting Profile:

Nose: A "baking spice cabinet" nose: cinnamon, clove, and nutmeg over dried cranberry and raspberry jam.

Palate: Rich and heady. The fresh brambly fruit has likely turned into dried fruit leather and mocha. The alcohol will feel warm on the finish.

Status: Expect this to be more savory/brown sugar-like than fruity.

4. Carhartt Vineyard | Sangiovese (2015)



Region: Santa Ynez Valley, California



Variety: Sangiovese



ABV: ~14.5%



Estimated price: $55 – $75 (Hard to find outside the winery/club.)



Technical Note: Produced by the Carhartt family (yes, relation to the clothing brand, but a distinct winemaking entity). Santa Ynez is one of the few places in CA where Sangiovese shines due to the high diurnal shift (hot days, very cold nights).



Tasting Profile:

Nose: Distinctly red-fruited. Sour cherry, dried strawberry, tomato leaf, and dried clay/pottery.

Palate: Medium-bodied with high acidity (the hallmark of Sangiovese). It should taste bright and lifted compared to the heavy Paso/Napa wines, with dusty tannins and a finish of dried herbs.

Status: Drink Now. 2015 was a warm vintage; this wine is likely fully mature.

5. Tablas Creek | Côtes de Tablas Blanc (2020)



Region: Adelaida District, Paso Robles, California



Variety: 38% Viognier, 32% Grenache Blanc, 22% Marsanne, 8% Roussanne.



ABV: 12.5%



Estimated price: $35 – $50 (Widely available.)



Technical Note: Tablas Creek is the pioneer of Rhône varieties in California (partnered with Château de Beaucastel). This blend mimics the whites of the Southern Rhône. It uses wild yeast and is aged in stainless steel and neutral oak to preserve freshness.



Tasting Profile:

Nose: Floral and aromatic, driven by the Viognier. Apricot, peach pit, white flowers, and a hint of wet stone.

Palate: A lovely tension between richness and zip. Flavors of nectarine and preserved lemon with a slightly waxy/oily texture (from the Marsanne/Roussanne) and a saline, mineral finish.

Status: Perfect. This wine is young, fresh, and vibrant.

6. Ferrari-Carano | Eldorado Noir (2009)



Region: Russian River Valley, California



Variety: 100% Black Muscat (Muscat Hamburg)



ABV: ~13.5%



Estimated price: $45 – $60 Half Bottle 375ml (Very rare dessert wine.)



Technical Note: A rare dark purple dessert wine that tastes like berries and chocolate. . The fermentation is stopped early to leave residual sugar, resulting in a sweet red wine.



Tasting Profile:

Nose: Explosively aromatic! Distinctly different from a standard red wine. Expect a massive floral bouquet of rose petals and violets, mixed with dark fruit notes like blueberry jam, black currants, and strawberry compote.

Palate: Luscious and sweet, but with a bit of tannin structure from the red grape skins. The signature flavor is dark chocolate-covered raspberries or a Black Forest cake profile. Tastes like liquid raspberry truffle and dark chocolate.

Serving Tip: This is a classic "chocolate pairing" wine. If you have any dark chocolate to serve with it, the pairing is seamless.



