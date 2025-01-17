Audition Fee

This is a one-time (lifetime) fee. It is effective in perpetuity for the applicant and is non-transferable. It will be considered a donation to the St. Anthony's Bread Foundation, for which you will receive a tax receipt. Please check your email after making your payment to see your receipt and further instructions.

This is a one-time (lifetime) fee. It is effective in perpetuity for the applicant and is non-transferable. It will be considered a donation to the St. Anthony's Bread Foundation, for which you will receive a tax receipt. Please check your email after making your payment to see your receipt and further instructions.

More details...