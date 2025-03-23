Application for Exhibit Space - MoAD 49th Biennial Conference

415 W McCarty St

Jefferson City, MO 65101, USA

Booth for Non-Profit Organization
$40
One table and two chairs
Booth For Profit Organization
$60
One table and two chairs
Extra Table and Two Extra Chairs
$40
Electric Outlet
$10
$10.00 for each electric outlet

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing