Application for Membership

Board of Director
Free

No expiration

The Board of Directors serves as the governing body of Atlantic Life Safety & Emergency Services, Inc., providing strategic leadership and fiduciary oversight to ensure the organization fulfills its mission and complies with all legal and ethical standards.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Strategic Oversight: Define organizational vision, approve long-term goals, and monitor progress.
  • Financial Stewardship: Approve budgets, review financial reports, and ensure compliance with nonprofit regulations.
  • Policy & Governance: Establish and enforce policies, including conflict of interest and risk management.
  • Executive Support: Hire, evaluate, and support the Executive Director; ensure succession planning.
  • Advocacy & Representation: Serve as ambassadors for the organization, promoting its mission and values.
  • Compliance: Ensure adherence to state, federal, and IRS 501(c)(3) requirements.

Commitment:

  • Attend quarterly board meetings and annual strategic sessions.
  • Serve a two-year term (staggered for continuity).
  • Act in good faith and in the best interest of the organization.
Active Member
Free

No expiration

An Active Member of Atlantic Life Safety & Emergency Services, Inc. is a dedicated individual who has completed all membership requirements and actively participates in the organization’s mission to protect life, property, and community well-being. Active Members are the backbone of our emergency response and life safety operations.

Key Responsibilities

  • Respond to emergency calls and incidents as scheduled or when available.
  • Maintain required certifications and participate in ongoing training.
  • Attend regular meetings, drills, and community outreach events.
  • Uphold the organization’s core values: Compassion, Strength, and Service Excellence.

Qualifications

  • Successfully completed the membership application and onboarding process.
  • Passed all background checks and medical clearances.
  • Completed initial training and obtained required certifications (e.g., CPR, First Aid, Emergency Response).

Commitment

  • Minimum monthly participation in training and operational activities.
  • Adherence to organizational policies, safety standards, and professional conduct.

Benefits

  • Access to advanced emergency services training.
  • Opportunities for leadership roles and specialized certifications.
  • Recognition for service and community impact.
Associate Member
Free

No expiration

An Associate Member of Atlantic Life Safety & Emergency Services, Inc. is an individual who supports the organization through non-operational roles, focusing on administrative functions and educational outreach. These members play a critical role in ensuring the smooth operation of the organization and promoting life safety awareness within the community.

Divisions Included

1. Administration Division

  • Handles organizational support tasks such as record keeping, scheduling, communications, and resource management.
  • Assists with membership processing, compliance documentation, and financial tracking.
  • Provides logistical support for emergency operations and community programs.

2. Education Division

  • Develops and delivers public safety education programs, including CPR, First Aid, and emergency preparedness training.
  • Coordinates community outreach events and safety awareness campaigns.
  • Creates educational materials and manages social media or digital platforms for public engagement.

Responsibilities

  • Participate in planning and execution of administrative or educational initiatives.
  • Maintain accurate records and assist with reporting requirements.
  • Support training programs and community engagement activities.
  • Uphold the organization’s mission and values: Compassion, Strength, and Service Excellence.

Qualifications

  • Strong organizational and communication skills.
  • Interest in public safety education and community service.
  • Ability to work collaboratively with operational and leadership teams.

Benefits

  • Gain experience in emergency services administration and public education.
  • Opportunities for professional development and leadership within non-operational roles.
  • Recognition for contributions to community safety and organizational success.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!