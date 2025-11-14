Application for Membership

No expiration
The Board of Directors serves as the governing body of Atlantic Life Safety & Emergency Services, Inc., providing strategic leadership and fiduciary oversight to ensure the organization fulfills its mission and complies with all legal and ethical standards.
Key Responsibilities:
Commitment:
No expiration
An Active Member of Atlantic Life Safety & Emergency Services, Inc. is a dedicated individual who has completed all membership requirements and actively participates in the organization’s mission to protect life, property, and community well-being. Active Members are the backbone of our emergency response and life safety operations.
No expiration
An Associate Member of Atlantic Life Safety & Emergency Services, Inc. is an individual who supports the organization through non-operational roles, focusing on administrative functions and educational outreach. These members play a critical role in ensuring the smooth operation of the organization and promoting life safety awareness within the community.
1. Administration Division
2. Education Division
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!