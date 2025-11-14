Application for Membership

An Associate Member of Atlantic Life Safety & Emergency Services, Inc. is an individual who supports the organization through non-operational roles, focusing on administrative functions and educational outreach. These members play a critical role in ensuring the smooth operation of the organization and promoting life safety awareness within the community.

Divisions Included

1. Administration Division

Handles organizational support tasks such as record keeping, scheduling, communications, and resource management.

Assists with membership processing, compliance documentation, and financial tracking.

Provides logistical support for emergency operations and community programs.

2. Education Division

Develops and delivers public safety education programs, including CPR, First Aid, and emergency preparedness training.

Coordinates community outreach events and safety awareness campaigns.

Creates educational materials and manages social media or digital platforms for public engagement.

Responsibilities

Participate in planning and execution of administrative or educational initiatives.

Maintain accurate records and assist with reporting requirements.

Support training programs and community engagement activities.

Uphold the organization’s mission and values: Compassion, Strength, and Service Excellence.

Qualifications

Strong organizational and communication skills.

Interest in public safety education and community service.

Ability to work collaboratively with operational and leadership teams.

Benefits