OGCM - Oak Guild Institute

Hosted by

OGCM - Oak Guild Institute

About this event

Apr 26 Salon: AI, Universal Basic Income, and the Future of Work

SF Bay Area - Peninsula (Address to be sent later)

Non-member
Free
Event is free -- suggested donation $5.00 for non-members of OGI (you can opt in or out of fees to Zeffy). You can become a member through 2025 by signing up here: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/6785c8da-11ba-4197-a4d2-8c63384c33ef.
Member
Free
No Charge for members
Add a donation for OGCM - Oak Guild Institute

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!