April 14, 2026 Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic

About this event
Spay cost includes rabies vaccination (and ear tip if it is an outside cat).
Cats 4 months and older will receive a rabies vaccination.
All outdoor, stray, feral cats will be ear tipped. Ear tipping is a universal sign that the cat has been sterilized. It allows caregivers and animal control to instantly identify a sterilized cat from a distance, avoiding unnecessary, stressful, and costly re-trapping and surgeries.
Neuter cost includes rabies vaccination (and ear tip if it is an outside cat).
Cats 4 months and older will receive a rabies vaccination.
All outdoor, stray, feral cats will be ear tipped. Ear tipping is a universal sign that the cat has been sterilized. It allows caregivers and animal control to instantly identify a sterilized cat from a distance, avoiding unnecessary, stressful, and costly re-trapping and surgeries.
$
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