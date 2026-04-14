Clip and Tip Strays

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Clip and Tip Strays

About this event

April 14, 2026 Cat Spay/Neuter Clinic

421 W North Ave

Flora, IL 62839, USA

Female Spay
$80

Spay cost includes rabies vaccination (and ear tip if it is an outside cat).

Cats 4 months and older will receive a rabies vaccination.

All outdoor, stray, feral cats will be ear tipped. Ear tipping is a universal sign that the cat has been sterilized. It allows caregivers and animal control to instantly identify a sterilized cat from a distance, avoiding unnecessary, stressful, and costly re-trapping and surgeries.

Male Neuter
$60

Neuter cost includes rabies vaccination (and ear tip if it is an outside cat).

Cats 4 months and older will receive a rabies vaccination.

All outdoor, stray, feral cats will be ear tipped. Ear tipping is a universal sign that the cat has been sterilized. It allows caregivers and animal control to instantly identify a sterilized cat from a distance, avoiding unnecessary, stressful, and costly re-trapping and surgeries.

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