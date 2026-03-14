Show-Me Women Paddlers

Hosted by

Show-Me Women Paddlers

About this event

April 18 - Niangua River Trail

D-144

Camdenton, MO 65020, USA

Event Membership
$10

For participants who are not members of the American Canoe Association. Sign the waiver at https://aca.sport80.com/public/wizard/a/1370/home. Please see the event description for instructions.

ACA Member - No Cost
Free

For American Canoe Association Members. Waiver to sign is here: https://aca.sport80.com/public/wizard/a/1370/home


Please see the event description for instructions.

Join the ACA and Paddle!
$40

We will handle submitting your membership to the American Canoe Association. Joining will allow you to join us on future paddles without paying the insurance fee.


Waiver to sign is here: https://aca.sport80.com/public/wizard/a/1370/home


Please see the event description for instructions.

Add a donation for Show-Me Women Paddlers

$

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