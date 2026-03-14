April 18 - Niangua River Trail

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For participants who are not members of the American Canoe Association. Sign the waiver at https://aca.sport80.com/public/wizard/a/1370/home. Please see the event description for instructions.
For American Canoe Association Members. Waiver to sign is here: https://aca.sport80.com/public/wizard/a/1370/home
Please see the event description for instructions.
We will handle submitting your membership to the American Canoe Association. Joining will allow you to join us on future paddles without paying the insurance fee.
Waiver to sign is here: https://aca.sport80.com/public/wizard/a/1370/home
Please see the event description for instructions.
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