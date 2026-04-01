April 18 Scrimmage and Adult Skate

Hosted by
About this event
🛼Door entry to Roller Derby games.
🪑Bring your own chair.
🍿We will have consessions. No outside food allowed.
There will be an open ADULT ONLY AGE 16 and UP.
Public skate after the game.
NO CHILDREN!!
Experienced skaters only!
NO rental skates are available!
Event Timing: April 18
Time:
Level 2/3 Juniors 3:00 CST
Open Adult Scrimmage: 5:00 CST
Fee:$10.00
Adult Skate 730 CST
There will be a open to public adult skate 18+ after. No rental skates. Your sign up scrimmage cost will cover entry.
Skate from 7:30 - 10pm
🛼There will be an open ADULT ONLY- AGE 16 and UP. Public skate after the game. NO CHILDREN!! Experienced skaters only! NO rental skates are available!
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