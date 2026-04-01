Fort Walton Beach Junior Bombers Inc

Hosted by

Fort Walton Beach Junior Bombers Inc

About this event

April 18 Scrimmage and Adult Skate

41 Windham Ave SE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548, USA

Door Entry to game age 10 and up
$10

🛼Door entry to Roller Derby games.

🪑Bring your own chair.

🍿We will have consessions. No outside food allowed.

There will be an open ADULT ONLY AGE 16 and UP.

Public skate after the game.

NO CHILDREN!!

Experienced skaters only!

NO rental skates are available!


Roller Derby Scrimmage (Derby Players Only)
$10

Event Timing: April 18
Time: 

            Level 2/3 Juniors  3:00 CST

            Open Adult Scrimmage: 5:00 CST

Fee:$10.00

Adult Skate 730 CST

There will be a open to public adult skate 18+  after. No rental skates. Your sign up scrimmage cost will cover entry. 

Adult skate night
$10

Skate from 7:30 - 10pm

🛼There will be an open ADULT ONLY- AGE 16 and UP. Public skate after the game. NO CHILDREN!! Experienced skaters only! NO rental skates are available!

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