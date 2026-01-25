April 2026 Bingo Palooza for Charity

Hosted by
$20 pays for 15 BINGO cards to play during the 2-hour event. There will be prizes each game for the winners! (You can purchase additional cards onsite, as well.)
$5 gives you 1 ticket in our 50/50 Raffle. Purchase as many tickets as you would like! One winner will be randomly chosen at the close of the event, and 50% of the total amount collected will go to the winner, and the remaining 50% will go to Shawnee Mission LaSertoma to fund local charitable efforts.
You NEED to be present to win!!
Thanks for your support! GOOD LUCK!
