Seminole Chapter NSDAR

Hosted by

Seminole Chapter NSDAR

About this event

April 2026 Chapter Meeting

316 Vallette Way

West Palm Beach, FL 33401, USA

Pay Ahead (standard menu)
$39

Please select this RSVP option if you would like to pay via Zeffy. Remember this is a free service ONLY if you change TIP default "Other" and then type "0".

Pay Ahead (with Quiche)
$45

Please select this RSVP option if you would like to pay via Zeffy. Remember this is a free service ONLY if you change TIP default "Other" and then type "0".

Pay Cash/Check
Free

Please select this option if you plan to pay with Check/Cash.

$39.00 for standard menu.

OR

$45.00 to add quiche.

Pay Ahead (Zelle)
Free

Please select this option if you plan to pay via Zelle.

$39.39 for standard menu.

OR

$45.45 to add quiche.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!