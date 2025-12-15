April 2026 Chapter Meeting

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About this event
Please select this RSVP option if you would like to pay via Zeffy. Remember this is a free service ONLY if you change TIP default "Other" and then type "0".
Please select this RSVP option if you would like to pay via Zeffy. Remember this is a free service ONLY if you change TIP default "Other" and then type "0".
Please select this option if you plan to pay with Check/Cash.
$39.00 for standard menu.
OR
$45.00 to add quiche.
Please select this option if you plan to pay via Zelle.
$39.39 for standard menu.
OR
$45.45 to add quiche.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!